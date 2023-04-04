New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunoglobulins: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443465/?utm_source=GNW





The report surveys the competitive landscape, market dynamics and current and developing technologies. The report also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



In terms of geographical regions, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). Key regions such as the U.S., Canada, Europe (U.K., Italy, France and Germany), Asia-Pacific (China, India and Japan) are highlighted in the discussion.



The report also analyzes key companies and their recent developments, such as product launches, business expansions and collaborations.



Report Includes:

- A brief general outlook of the global market for immunoglobulins

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global immunoglobulins market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, route of administration, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, current and future prospects in therapeutic treatments, and contributions to the overall market

- Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

- Company profiles of the market leading players



Summary:

The global immunoglobulins (IG) market was estimated to be $REDACTED billion in 2021.The immunoglobulins market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% and is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.



Increasing demand for immunoglobulins in various treatments and an increase in blood donations are the key factors driving the growth of the current immunoglobulins market.However, increasing research on alternative therapies and high manufacturing and treatment costs associated with immunoglobulin products could hinder market growth.



Apart from drivers and restraints, growing investments in plasma fractionation capacities and increasing research on new formulations and indications should create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.



In this report, the global immunoglobulins market has been segmented based on type, route of administration and geographical region.Based on type, the immunoglobulins market has been categorized into normal and hyperimmune globulins.



Normal immunoglobulins currently dominate the market and were valued at $REDACTED billion in 2021. The normal immunoglobulins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.



Based on the route of administration, the immunoglobulins market has been segmented into intravenous (IV), subcutaneous (SC) and others. Among all route segments, the SC segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, REDACTED%, during the forecast period.



The immunoglobulins market has been segmented into the following geographical regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and Rest of the World (RoW).The North American region currently dominates the global immunoglobulins market.



In 2021, this region’s total revenue reached $REDACTED billion, accounting for about REDACTED% of the global market.Key growth factors in this region include the presence of large fractionation facilities and the increasing demand for immunoglobulins in treating various immunodeficiency disorders.



The Asia-Pacific immunoglobulins market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2021.The Asia-Pacific immunoglobulins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.



The key growth driver of this region’s market is the growing domestic plasma fractionation companies in countries such as South Korea and India.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., CSL Ltd., Grifols International SA and Kedrion SpA are major players in the immunoglobulins market.

