Miller Weldmaster Announces Launch of New Universal Compact RF Welder!

NAVARRE, Ohio, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Weldmaster, a leading supplier of high-frequency welders, is proud to showcase its revolutionary RFlex Press welder. Designed to meet the needs of businesses in a wide range of industries, the RFlex Press welder is a game-changing solution that helps increase productivity and efficiency while ensuring the highest quality welds.

Featuring advanced technology and exceptional precision, the RFlex Press welder can be used for welding a variety of materials, including PVC, PET, and PU. The welder can produce consistent and robust welds, even in the most challenging of conditions.

With its user-friendly design, the RFlex Press welder is easy to use and can be operated by experienced welders and novices. The welder's simple and intuitive controls make it easy to adjust welding parameters, allowing users to achieve the perfect weld every time.

Whether you are looking to improve the quality of your welds or increase your production capacity, the RFlex Press welder from Miller Weldmaster is a perfect choice. To learn more about this revolutionary product and how it can benefit your business, please visit the Miller Weldmaster website at https://www.weldmaster.com/press

About Miller Weldmaster: Miller Weldmaster is a First Choice company for fabric welders. Offering a wide variety of products and solutions for over 1,000 applications and industries. Miller Weldmaster is focused on providing customers with high-quality products and services. For more information visit www.weldmaster.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6950aef3-8481-4640-9d51-a0475904d40b

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4f9a0a2-22d5-4153-b96d-2a44dca18e68