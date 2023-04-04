Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market Size & Share to Surpass $3,125.1 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market is valued at USD 415.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3,125.1 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 35.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. Virtual assistants are used for a variety of purposes in the healthcare industry, such as scheduling appointments, providing patient education, and managing chronic conditions.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into chatbots and smart speakers. Chatbots are the most widely used type of virtual assistant in the healthcare industry. Smart speakers are gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to their convenience and ease of use.

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry

Rising demand for personalized healthcare services

Growing need for remote patient monitoring

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions



Growth of the market is being challenged

Lack of awareness about virtual assistants

Security and privacy concerns

Lack of integration with existing healthcare systems

High cost of implementation and maintenance

The key recommendations for the players operating in the market:

Focus on developing innovative and user-friendly virtual assistants

Partner with healthcare providers to offer virtual assistant services

Invest in research and development to improve the accuracy and efficiency of virtual assistants

Address the security and privacy concerns of patients and healthcare providers

Integrate virtual assistants with existing healthcare systems

Offer affordable virtual assistant services

Top Players in the Global Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market

Nuance Communications Inc.

CodeBaby Corporation

eGain Corporation

Kognito

Microsoft Corporation

MedRespond

CSS Corporation

Next IT Corporation

True Image Interactive Inc.

and Welltok Inc.

Top Report Findings

Based on technology, the market is segmented into automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech, and text-based. Automatic speech recognition is the most widely used technology in the healthcare virtual assistant market. Text-to-speech is gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to its convenience and ease of use. Text-based virtual assistants are used for providing information and answering questions.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, patients, and healthcare payers. Healthcare providers are the largest end user of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. Patients are the second largest end user of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. Healthcare payers are the smallest end user of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for healthcare virtual assistants. Europe is the second largest market for healthcare virtual assistants. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for healthcare virtual assistants.



Top Trends in Global Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market

Increasing adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry - The healthcare industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. The increasing demand for healthcare services is driving the adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. Virtual assistants can help healthcare providers to improve the efficiency of their operations and provide better care to patients.

Rising demand for personalized healthcare services - Patients are increasingly demanding personalized healthcare services. Virtual assistants can help healthcare providers to provide personalized healthcare services to patients. Virtual assistants can collect data from patients and use this data to create personalized care plans for patients.

Growing need for remote patient monitoring - Remote patient monitoring is a growing trend in the healthcare industry. Virtual assistants can help healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely. Virtual assistants can collect data from patients and send this data to healthcare providers. This helps healthcare providers to provide better care to patients.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases - Chronic diseases are a major health problem in the world. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. Virtual assistants can help patients to manage chronic diseases. Virtual assistants can remind patients to take their medications and provide them with information about their condition.

Rising demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions - The healthcare industry is a costly industry. The rising demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions is driving the adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. Virtual assistants can help healthcare providers to reduce costs. Virtual assistants can automate tasks and reduce the need for human intervention.

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) - Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are driving the adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. AI is used to develop virtual assistants that can understand human language and provide intelligent responses. AI is also used to develop virtual assistants that can learn and adapt to new situations.

Increased focus on patient engagement - Patient engagement is a key focus area for healthcare providers. Virtual assistants can help healthcare providers to engage with patients. Virtual assistants can provide information to patients, answer questions, and resolve issues.

Regulatory support - Governments are supportive of the adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. Governments are providing regulatory support to the development and use of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. This is driving the adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for healthcare virtual assistants, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Rest of the World is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the healthcare virtual assistant market in North America is attributed to the increasing adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. The United States is the largest market for healthcare virtual assistants in North America. The growth of the market in the United States is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized healthcare services, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing need for remote patient monitoring.

The growth of the healthcare virtual assistant market in Europe is attributed to the increasing adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. Germany is the largest market for healthcare virtual assistants in Europe. The growth of the market in Germany is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized healthcare services, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing need for remote patient monitoring.

The growth of the healthcare virtual assistant market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the increasing adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. China is the largest market for healthcare virtual assistants in Asia Pacific. The growth of the market in China is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized healthcare services, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing need for remote patient monitoring.

The Rest of the World is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Rest of the World is attributed to the increasing adoption of virtual assistants in the healthcare industry. India is the largest market for healthcare virtual assistants in the Rest of the World.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 183 Pages and in-depth TOC on Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market Forecast Report (2023-2028).

Global Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market Segmentation

Product

Chatbots

Smart Speakers

Technology

Automatic Speech Recognition

Text to Speech

Text-based



End User

Payers

Providers

Others



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 415.1 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 3,125.1 Million CAGR 35.6% from 2023 to 2028 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Nuance Communications, Inc.; CodeBaby Corporation; eGain Corporation; Kognito; Microsoft Corporation; MedRespond; CSS Corporation; Next IT Corporation; True Image Interactive, Inc.; and Welltok, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market Report are:

What is the size of the global healthcare virtual assistant market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market?

What are the key trends in the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key challenges in the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the players in the market?

What are the key developments in the market?

What are the key regulations in the market?

What are the key opportunities and threats faced by the players in the market?

What are the key recommendations for the players in the market?



Blog: