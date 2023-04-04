Nipocalimab Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2022 & 2023-2032

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nipocalimab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about nipocalimab for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the nipocalimab for generalized myasthenia gravis in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the nipocalimab for generalized myasthenia gravis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the nipocalimab market forecast analysis for generalized myasthenia gravis in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in generalized myasthenia gravis.



Drug Summary



Nipocalimab (M281) is a high affinity, fully human, aglycosylated, effectors IgG1 anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody. In patients with gMG, nipocalimab is expected to improve nerve-to-muscle signals and muscle function, thus alleviating the clinical signs and symptoms of gMG.



The drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase III trial to assess the safety and efficacy of nipocalimab in patients with MG at multiple locations around the globe.



Nipocalimab Analytical Perspective

In-depth nipocalimab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of nipocalimab for generalized myasthenia gravis in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



Nipocalimab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of nipocalimab for generalized myasthenia gravis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for generalized myasthenia gravis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence nipocalimab dominance.

Other emerging products for generalized myasthenia gravis are expected to give tough market competition to nipocalimab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of nipocalimab in generalized myasthenia gravis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of nipocalimab from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the nipocalimab in generalized myasthenia gravis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Nipocalimab Overview in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Nipocalimab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Nipocalimab in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market size of nipocalimab in the 7MM for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market size of nipocalimab in the United States for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.2. Market size of nipocalimab in Germany for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.3. Market size of nipocalimab in France for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.4. Market size of nipocalimab in Italy for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.5. Market size of nipocalimab in Spain for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.6. Market size of nipocalimab in the United Kingdom for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.7. Market size of nipocalimab in Japan for generalized myasthenia gravis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



