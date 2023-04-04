Airport Full Body Scanners Market Size By Scanning Technology, By Airport Type, And By Geography and Forecast 2032

NEWYORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Airport Full Body Scanners Market Size collected USD 95.3 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 252.9 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032.



Airport Full Body Scanners Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Airport Full Body Scanners Market is growing steadily due to increasing security concerns and the need to improve passenger safety at airports.

The market was also driven by advancements in technology, such as the development of millimeter-wave scanners, which provide better detection capabilities and enhanced passenger privacy.

Some of the key players in the market included L-3 Security & Detection Systems, Rapiscan Systems, Smiths Detection, Adani Systems, and CEIA, among others. The market was segmented by technology type, airport type, and region, with

North America and Europe are some of the largest markets due to their strong focus on security and safety in air transportation. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region globally.



Airport Full Body Scanners Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Airport Full Body Scanners Market Overview:

The Airport Full Body Scanners Market is a growing market due to increasing concerns over airport security and the need for enhanced passenger safety. Full body scanners are advanced imaging systems that use millimeter-wave technology to detect hidden weapons or prohibited items on passengers, while also ensuring privacy. The technology has come a long way since its inception, with a range of unique and diverse applications in different airport settings. For example, full body scanners are used in high-security airports to screen passengers for dangerous items, while also ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. They are also used in airports with limited space or resources, where manual screening may not be feasible. As the global air traffic continues to increase, the demand for full body scanners is expected to grow, with new innovations and advancements in technology driving the market forward.

Trends in the Airport Full Body Scanners Market:

Increasing adoption of millimeter-wave technology for improved detection accuracy and privacy protection.

Development of multi-view systems that capture images from different angles for more accurate screening.

Growing demand for portable and mobile full body scanners for use in remote locations or areas with limited space.

Implementation of automatic threat recognition (ATR) software to reduce operator fatigue and errors.

Development of hybrid scanner systems that combine full body scanning with other detection technologies, including X-ray machines or metal detectors.

Increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency in scanner design and operation

Airport Full Body Scanners Market Dynamics:

Higher than ever global air traffic and passenger volumes, driving demand for improved security measures.

Rising security concerns and the need to prevent potential terrorist attacks or smuggling of contraband items.

Growing investments in airport infrastructure, with airports looking to modernize and upgrade their security systems.

Growing preference for non-invasive screening methods that respect passengers' privacy and dignity.

Growing demand for touchless and contactless scanning options in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Integration of biometric identification technology into full body scanners for faster and more accurate passenger identification.

Introduction of new full body scanner models with improved features and functionalities.

Growing partnerships and collaborations between airport security companies and technology providers to improve full body scanner capabilities.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Airport Full Body Scanners:

High cost of full body scanner systems, which may be prohibitive for some airports or airlines.

Concerns over privacy and potential health risks associated with exposure to radiation from full body scanners.

Resistance to change or reluctance to adopt new technologies among airport security personnel.

Competition from alternative security screening technologies, such as metal detectors or X-ray machines.

Geopolitical tensions and international trade disputes leading to reduced air travel volumes.

Concerns over scanner reliability and potential for false alarms leading to passenger inconvenience and delays.

Economic downturns or financial crises leading to reduced airline revenues and decreased investment in airport security.



Market Segmentation:

By Scanner Technology

Backscatter X-Ray Scanner

Millimetre Wave Scanner

By Type of Airport

Cargo Service Airport

General Aviation Airport

Commercial Airport

Reliever Airport

Airport Full Body Scanners Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Airport Full Body Scanners market share is the highest globally, owing to the presence of major airport security companies, such as L3Harris Technologies and Smiths Detection, and the strict government regulations regarding airport security. The region also has a high number of air passengers, particularly in the United States, which further drives the demand for full body scanners.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Airport Full Body Scanners Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, due to increasing air passenger traffic and rising security concerns in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in airport infrastructure and security, driving the demand for full body scanners. The region is also witnessing an increase in airport security partnerships and collaborations with technology providers, driving the adoption of advanced full body scanners.

Europe is another key market for Airport Full Body Scanners, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and France leading the market. The EU has implemented strict regulations related to airport security, driving the demand for advanced full body scanners. The region is also home to major airport security companies, such as Nuctech and Rapiscan Systems, which are driving the development of new and innovative full body scanner technologies.

The South American and MEA regions have a growing Airport Full Body Scanners market share. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil and South Africa are some of the largest countries for the market.

Airport Full Body Scanners Market Key Players:

L3Harris Technologies, Smiths Detection, Nuctech, Rapiscan Systems, ADANI Systems, CEIA, Analogic Corporation, G4S, Garrett Metal Detectors, ICTS International, Kromek Group, Magal Security Systems, Millivision Technologies, Optosecurity, Scanna MSC, Tek84 Engineering Group, Westminster International, Leidos Holdings, ODSecurity and Astrophysics Inc.

