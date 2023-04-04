Report: Baking Powder Market to Exhibit Robust Growth, Driven by Changing Consumer Preferences, Expanding Bakery and Foodservice Industries

NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research firm IndexBox has just released a comprehensive new report on the global baking powder market, providing a detailed analysis, forecast, market size, trends, and insights. The report, titled "World Prepared Baking Powders Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, and Insights," is available for purchase on the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-prepared-baking-powders-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/



IndexBox is offering trial access to market data for interested users, providing a valuable opportunity to explore the comprehensive information on the IndexBox platform. The market forecast extends until 2030, highlighting the key growth drivers and challenges, factors affecting demand, as well as major consuming industries.

The report identifies the key growth drivers as an increasing global population, rising disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences, and the growing demand for convenience food products. Challenges faced by the industry include fluctuating raw material prices, stringent regulations, and increasing competition from alternative leavening agents.

Demand for baking powder is influenced by the performance of major consuming industries such as the bakery, confectionery, and foodservice sectors.

The bakery industry is the largest end-user segment for baking powder, with a significant share of the market. The demand in this sector is driven by the production of bread, cakes, pastries, cookies, and other baked goods, which require baking powder as a key leavening agent.

The confectionery industry is another important end-user segment, as baking powder is used in the production of various sweets, chocolates, and candies. The foodservice industry, which includes restaurants, cafes, and catering services, also utilizes baking powder in a variety of dishes, contributing to the market growth.

In the food processing industry, baking powder is used to manufacture snacks , cereals , and other processed foods. The retail and household segment comprises the direct consumption of baking powder by consumers, who use it for home baking and cooking purposes.

Regional Overview:

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global baking powder market, driven by rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and expanding middle-class populations in countries like China and India . These factors lead to increased demand for bakery and convenience food products, positively impacting the baking powder market.

North America is the second-largest market for baking powder, with the United States being a key contributor. The well-established bakery and foodservice industries in the region, along with a strong preference for ready-to-eat and on-the-go food options, drive the demand for baking powder.

Europe also holds a significant share of the global baking powder market, with countries like Germany , the United Kingdom , and France contributing to its growth. The region's strong bakery culture and the increasing demand for healthier food alternatives, such as aluminum-free and phosphate-free baking powder, are key growth factors.

In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, emerging economies such as Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa are witnessing growth in the baking powder market. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and an expanding middle class contribute to the increasing demand for bakery and convenience food products in these regions.

Key statistics from the report include the global market size, share, and growth rate, as well as region-specific data and insights into the competitive landscape. The largest manufacturers in the baking powder industry are identified, offering a comprehensive overview of market leaders and their strategies.