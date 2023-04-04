@properties |Christie’s International Real Estate Introduces Closing Milestones for Home Sellers

Chicago, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate brokerage and technology firm @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate unveiled a new version of its client-facing Closing Milestones digital portal, designed to help home sellers navigate a home sale from contract to close. With this addition to the company’s pl@tform™ tech suite, @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate’s clients on both sides of a transaction can now access important tasks, timelines, documents and information designed to make the home buying or selling process more efficient and transparent.

Designed and built by @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate’s in-house software engineering team, the Closing Milestones portal serves as a digital roadmap for home sellers, helping them keep track of important dates and tasks like the home inspection, attorney review, buyer walk-through and closing details. @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate agents and their clients can easily customize Closing Milestones, creating new tasks like scheduling home repairs, booking a moving company, or boarding a pet prior to moving day. Agents can also add their preferred vendors, while the portal allows for the sharing of transaction documents.

“Following up on the success of Closing Milestones for homebuyers, this new release streamlines the process to give sellers a clear window into everything that happens leading up to the closing. It is one more way we are enhancing service and peace of mind for our clients,” said Thad Wong, co-CEO of @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate.

Closing Milestones is one of the newest components within pl@tform™, @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate’s fully-integrated brokerage-technology solution, designed to improve agent productivity and make real estate transactions more seamless. pl@tform™ also includes a CRM, transaction management system, full suite of marketing tools, digital listing presentation, digital comparative market analysis and an AI-powered buyer propensity scoring tool.

@properties | Christie’s International Real Estate has been widely recognized within the real estate industry for its commitment to innovation, earning Brokerage of the Year at the Inman Innovator awards as well as recognition on HousingWire’s TECH100 list.

About @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate

Established in 2000, @properties ranks 9th on the REALTrends 500 list of the largest residential brokerage firms in the U.S. by sales volume. During the past decade, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called pl@tform™, which includes marketing, transaction management, and client-relationship management systems. @properties owns and operates Christie’s International Real Estate, the world’s premier luxury real estate brand and network with affiliates in nearly 50 countries and territories.

