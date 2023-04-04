Sonelokimab (M1095) Research Report 2023: An Investigational ~40 kDa Humanized Nanobody - Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts for 7 Major Markets 2019-2032

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sonelokimab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about Sonelokimab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) in the 7MM.

A detailed picture of the Sonelokimab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan, for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the Sonelokimab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage, and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the Sonelokimab market forecast, analysis for Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.



Drug Summary



Sonelokimab (M1095) is an investigational ~40 kDa humanized Nanobody consisting of three VHH domains covalently linked by flexible glycine-serine spacers. With two domains, sonelokimab selectively binds with high affinity to IL-17A and IL-17F, thereby inhibiting the IL-17A/A, IL-17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers. A third central domain binds to human albumin, facilitating further enrichment of sonelokimab at sites of inflammatory edema. The drug is currently in the Phase II stage of development for treating the patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).



Sonelokimab has the potential to elevate patient outcomes due to its ability to inhibit the IL-17A/A, IL-17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers that drive inflammation in many inflammatory diseases, and its Nanobody characteristics should additionally improve tissue penetration, helping the molecule to target difficult-to-reach inflammatory lesions. Top-line results on the primary endpoint, for the novel IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor Nanobody sonelokimab, expected mid-2023.



In February 2023, MoonLake Immunotherapeutic announced that it had completed enrollment of the target 210 patients randomized ahead of schedule in its global Phase II clinical trial evaluating sonelokimab in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).



Sonelokimab Analytical Perspective

In-depth Sonelokimab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Sonelokimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032.



Sonelokimab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Sonelokimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Hidradenitis Suppurativa is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence Sonelokimab dominance.

Other emerging products for Hidradenitis Suppurativa are expected to give tough market competition to Sonelokimab and the launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of Sonelokimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Sonelokimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Introduction



2 Sonelokimab Overview

2.1 Product Detail

2.2 Clinical Development

2.2.1 Clinical Studies

2.2.2 Clinical Trials Information

2.3 Other Developmental Activities

2.4 Product Profile



3 Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4 Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5 Sonelokimab Market Assessment

5.1 Market Outlook of Sonelokimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.2 7MM Analysis

5.2.1 Market Size of Sonelokimab in the 7MM for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3 Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1 Market Size of Sonelokimab in the United States for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.2 Market Size of Sonelokimab in Germany for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.3 Market Size of Sonelokimab in France for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.4 Market Size of Sonelokimab in Italy for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.5 Market Size of Sonelokimab in Spain for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.6 Market Size of Sonelokimab in the United Kingdom for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.7 Market Size of Sonelokimab in Japan for Hidradenitis Suppurativa



6 SWOT Analysis



7 Analysts' Views



8 Appendix



