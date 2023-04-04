2023 Analysis Report: 8-inch SiC Wafer Mass Production Plans and Production Progress of Leading Manufacturers Featuring Wolfspeed and Coherent

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Progress and Impact of Mass Production of 8-inch SiC Wafers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks into the 8-inch SiC wafer mass production plans and production progress of leading manufacturers, discusses solutions aimed to increase production capacity and reduce production costs, and analyzes the impact of global manufacturers' efforts to mass produce 8-inch SiC wafers on the industry.
SiC (Silicon Carbide) is expected to be widely used in inverters and other automotive power devices in 2025.
Leading international manufacturers such as Wolfspeed and Coherent have launched mass production of 8-inch SiC wafers, thereby boosting SiC wafer production capacity. Hence, reducing production costs has become the focus of interest in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. SiC-based Automotive Electronics Demand to Drive Fast Growth of SIC Production Capacity
1.1 SiC to Play a Key Role in Automotive Electronics
1.2 Wolfspeed and Coherent Launch 8-inch SiC Wafer Mass Production
2. Mass Production Plans and Progress of Major 8-inch SiC Wafer Suppliers
2.1 8-inch SiC Wafer Mass Production Plans of Leading Suppliers
2.2 8-inch SiC Wafer Mass Production Plans of Taiwanese Suppliers
3. Key Developent Trends in 8-inch SiC Wafer Mass Production
3.1 Continuously Optimize Technology and Equipment for 8-inch Wafer Mass Production
3.2 Exploring Alternative SiC Wafer Mass Production Technologies
4. Analyst's Perspective
4.1 6-inch SiC and GaN Wafers Remaining Mainstream in the Short Term
4.2 Increasingly Importance of Mass Production Technology for 8-inch SiC Wafer and Device Manufacturing
List of Figures
Figure 1 Major Suppliers' 8-inch SiC Wafer Mass Production Plans and Production Progress
Figure 2 Mainstream SiC Crystal Growth Technology - Sublimation Growth
Figure 3 SiC Wafer Production Technology Aggressively Developed by Companies
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Coherent
- Episil
- Episil-Precision
- Foxconn
- GlobalWafers
- GT Advanced Technology
- Hon Young Semiconductor
- Hoya
- Jingsheng
- Nippon Steel
- Okmetic
- Onsemi
- Rohm
- Showa Denko
- SiCrystal
- Silicon
- Soitec
- STMicroelectronics
- Sumitomo
- Taisic Materials
- Vanguard
- Wolfspeed
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl54p3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.