Canon Expands Flex Zoom Series Cinema Lens Lineup

MELVILLE,NY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the launch of two additions to the company’s 8K Flex Zoom Cinema Lens Series—the CN-E14-35mm T1.7 and the CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 Super 35mm format lenses. The company also announced four new relay kits—the RL-S1 and RL-S2 (for Super 35mm) and the RL-F1 and RL-F2 (for full-frame). The kits adapt each Flex Zoom lens to suit whatever sensor format is required.

The Canon Flex Zoom lens series was first introduced in 2022 to support full-frame digital cinema cameras. Today, the CN-E14-35mm T1.7 and CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 expand the Flex Zoom series to include support for Super 35mm cinema cameras. The new lenses, available in interchangeable EF and PL mounts, help produce video with beautiful and natural background blur that is desired by many end-users.

Designed for the pursuit of cinematic beauty, the new lenses achieve superb 8K optical performance while maintaining the style and ease-of-use of Canon’s Cinema lens series. Ideal for shooting movies, television dramas, commercials, and a wide range of other video content, the lenses maintain a bright T1.7 aperture1 across their zoom ranges, enabling operators to create powerful, shallow depth-of-field shots.

The Canon Flex Zoom lenses are designed with “flexibility” in mind. Each Flex Zoom, by virtue of their relay kits, can be adapted for Super 35mm or full-frame sensors as needed to support the ever-changing requirements of film productions for both popular sensor formats.

The use of the relay kits provides an added level of versatility and value to a customer’s Flex Zoom lens.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S/SP and the Canon CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L S/SP are scheduled to be available in late June 2023 and late October 2023, respectively, for an estimated retail price of $21,999.00*.

The Canon RL-S1 and RL-F1 and Canon RL-S2 and RL-F2 are scheduled to be available in late June 2023 and late October 2023, respectively, for an estimated retail price of $4,999.00*.

Canon will showcase its latest digital imaging solutions and products, including the new Flex Zoom Lens lenses and relay kits, at the NAB Show 2023 (Booth #C3825) in Las Vegas, April 16th-19th. For more information about the new lenses and Canon’s presence at the show, please visit usa.canon.com.

1 The f-number of a lens refers to the level of brightness calculated based on focal length and lens aperture. The t-number, more commonly used to describe the brightness of cinema lenses, incorporates a lens’ f-number along with the measure of light transmission.

* Specifications, availability, and prices are subject to change without notice.