Humectants Market Size to Reach USD 49.5 Billion by 2032 - Rising Usage of Humectants as a Food Additive to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 25.2 billion humectants market will reach USD 49.5 billion by 2032. This is mainly attributable to rising cosmetic industry demand and growth in the global cosmetic market. Significant changes in lifestyle and workforce habits and increased demand for extending the shelf life of perishable items continue to be significant development drivers. The global market is expanding as consumers become more aware of the health problems connected with sugar consumption. This has spurred the emergence of low- or zero-calorie foods made using polyols. Consumers favour humectants in processed foods and beverages because they manage water activity in foods. This improves the texture, stability & viscosity and inhibits microbiological development. Humectants are moisturizing agents that maintain moisture from the environment and provide it to the skin to soften it. Most customers use humectant-containing shampoos, lotions, and other hair and skincare products. Personal care products containing humectants are growing massively popular as customers become more aware of the importance of personal care. Humectants, which regulate water activity in meals, have aided in the creation of new prospects fueled by customer demand for processed foods and beverages.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have an essential humectants market share. Growth in pharmaceutical industries, mainly due to stringent government regulations, has been a significant factor driving the use of humectants market in the North American region.



The sugar alcohol segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 10.1 billion. Sugar alcohols are water-soluble alcohols generated from sugar. Sugar alcohols are utilized as thickeners while also providing moisture to the product. Hence the growing demand for sugar alcohols from the food and beverage industries supports the segment's rise.



The ready-to-eat food segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 9.80 billion. Ready-to-eat items boost food humectants' use since they help keep the product moist. Furthermore, crystalline sorbitol granulations in various forms are available to support applications such as mints, frosting, chewing gum, icing, and tablets, boosting sales. Sorbitol was thus heavily used in 57% of new product releases, including bulk sweeteners. As a result, players are expanding their production units to meet demand.



The natural segment accounted for the largest market share, with a market revenue of USD 15.3 billion. Natural humectants nourish the skin in two ways. They pull moisture to the skin's surface and improve its moisturizing capabilities. Aloe Vera, hyaluronic acid, seaweed, honey, and other natural humectants are popular. An essential advantage of humectants is that they help to keep the body hydrated. They also aid in the shrinking of the skin.



Recent Development



● In 2020, Ingredion introduced the first polyol sweetener, ERYSTA Erythritol. The sweetener enables producers to replace or reduce sugar and make them sugar-free or to achieve nutrition-related claims of manufacturing 'no added sugar' or 'calorie-reduced' products in various applications.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Skin Strengthening



The stratum corneum, the skin's outermost layer, is a crucial barrier. It helps defend against microorganisms by slowing water evaporation from the skin. According to a 2021 review, urea improves the stratum corneum by boosting moisture and strengthening the skin barrier's integrity. As a result, it has a long history of use as a skincare component.



Restraint: Fungal Infection



This is a significant drawback of using humectants; people who excessively use humectants face fungal infections. Fungal infections can be fatal or non-fatal.



Opportunity: Wound Healing



Hyaluronic acid aids in wound healing and minimizes scar appearance. These advantages are due to the humectant's ability to promote new blood vessel creation and increase fibroblasts, connective tissue cells that generate collagen and other fibres.



Challenge: Expensive



The availability of natural humectants, the high costs associated with extracting and producing natural ingredients, and the adverse health effects are expected to hinder the humectants market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the humectants market are:



● Archer Daniel Midland Company

● Barentz

● Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

● BASF SE

● Cargill Incorporated

● Brenntag AG

● Roquette Freres

● E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

● Ingredion

● The DOW Chemical Company



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Sugar Alcohol

● Glycerol

● Phosphate

● Glycol

● Lactate

● Others



By Application:



● Bakery & Confectionery

● Beverages

● Functional & Nutritional Foods

● Ready-To-Eat Foods

● Dairy Products

● Others



By Source:



● Natural

● Synthetic

About the report:



The global humectants market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



