$7.5 Billion Remote Weapon Station Markets: Military, Homeland Security, Land, Airborne, Naval, Lethal, Non-lethal - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Weapon Station Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The remote weapon station market is projected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 7.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2027.
The market for remote weapon stations is fuelled by a number of variables, including the development in asymmetric warfare, the frequency of wars, and the military's use of offensive weapons in tactical operations.
The complexity of integrating a remote weapon station with a variety of platforms, for example, could have a significant negative impact on the remote weapon station market's growth in the upcoming years.
Based on technology, the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The remote weapon station market has been divided into close-in weapon systems, remote operated gun systems, based on technology. The remote weapon station market's Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station system segment is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR growth over the course of the forecast period.
Increased global research and development efforts for the creation of cutting-edge technologies, improved weapon system reliability, and unmanned operations are to blame for the expansion of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station market.
Between 2022 and 2027, the remote weapon station market is expected to be dominated by the Europe market.
During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to dominate the remote weapon station market. The market for remote weapon stations is anticipated to grow at a faster rate in the Asia Pacific area than in Europe, which is expected to hold the top spot. The remote weapon station's main markets in Europe include the UK, France, Russia, Italy, and Germany.
The market's expansion in European nations is primarily due to technological advancements, an increase in armed conflicts and the war against terrorism, as well as recent geopolitical events that Russia has sparked, which have prompted many Eastern European nations to improve their defense capabilities.
Competitive landscape
Major companies profiled in the report are Elbit Systems (Israel), Kongsberg (Norway), Raytheon Technology Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Electro Optic Systems (Australia), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), MOOG Inc. (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), FN Herstal (Belgium), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|289
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$7.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Surge in Adoption of Unmanned Systems to Drive Market Growth
- Land Segment Estimated to Lead Market from 2018 to 2027
- Military Segment Projected to Dominate Market from 2018 to 2027
- Human Machine Interfaces Segment Anticipated to Lead Market from 2018 to 2027
- Lethal Weapons Segment Projected to Top Market from 2018 to 2027
- Moving Segment Estimated to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2018 to 2027
- Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations Segment Anticipated to Flourish at Maximum CAGR from 2018 to 2027
- India Projected to be Fastest-Growing Country from 2022 to 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Significant Investments in Remote Weapon Stations by Governments
- Rise in Military Expenditure on Advanced Equipment
- Deployment of Remote Weapon System Capabilities on Unmanned Platforms
- Increased Adoption of Asymmetric Warfare Techniques
- Rising Requirement for High-Precision Remote Weapon Stations
- Improving Isr and Target Acquisition Capabilities of Defense Forces
Restraints
- Survivability Challenges
- Hardware and Software Malfunctions
- High Investments in Early Phases
Opportunities
- Ongoing Military Modernization Programs in Various Countries Across Globe
- Surging Adoption of Unmanned Systems Across Platforms
- Development of Next-Generation and Scalable Remote Weapon Systems
Challenges
- Complexity Involved in Integration of Remote Weapon Stations with Wide Range of Platforms
- Stringent Cross-Border Trading Policies
- Advanced Rws Deployment Costs More Than Conventional Systems
Industry Trends
Key Technological Trends in Remote Weapon Station Market
- Next-Gen Unmanned Platform Developments
- Advanced Directed Energy Weapons
- Counter-Directed Energy Weapon Systems
- Unified Remote Weapon Systems
- Smart and Programmable Ammunitions
- Next-Generation Sensors Developments
- Advanced Gun Systems
- Reactive Armor Technology
- Improved Ammunition-Carrying Capability
- Advanced Autoloaders
Impact of Megatrends
- Digitalization and Introduction of Internet of Things
- Operations on Integrated Battlefields with Collaborative Combat
- Shift in Global Economic Power
Use Case Analysis
- Use Case 1: Defender-Innovation Driven Solution to Counter Threat
- Use Case 2: Homeland Security Using Remote Weapon Station
- Use Case 3: Norinco Naval Remote Weapon Station
- Use Case 4: Smash Dragon Uav by Israel Company Smart Shooter
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Kongsberg
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Elbit Systems
- Leonardo S.P.A.
- Thales Group
- Electro Optic Systems
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Bae Systems
- Rheinmetall Ag
- General Dynamics Corporation
- St Engineering
- Aselsan A.S.
- Saab Ab
- Moog Inc.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Other Players
- Nexter Group
- Escribano Mechanical & Engineering
- Denel Soc Ltd.
- Fn Herstal
- Norinco Group
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Merrill Technologies Group
- Evpu Defence
- Krauss Maffei Wegmann
- Smart Shooter Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4l98me
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.