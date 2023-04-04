$7.5 Billion Remote Weapon Station Markets: Military, Homeland Security, Land, Airborne, Naval, Lethal, Non-lethal - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Weapon Station Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The remote weapon station market is projected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 7.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The market for remote weapon stations is fuelled by a number of variables, including the development in asymmetric warfare, the frequency of wars, and the military's use of offensive weapons in tactical operations.

The complexity of integrating a remote weapon station with a variety of platforms, for example, could have a significant negative impact on the remote weapon station market's growth in the upcoming years.

Based on technology, the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The remote weapon station market has been divided into close-in weapon systems, remote operated gun systems, based on technology. The remote weapon station market's Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station system segment is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR growth over the course of the forecast period.

Increased global research and development efforts for the creation of cutting-edge technologies, improved weapon system reliability, and unmanned operations are to blame for the expansion of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station market.

Between 2022 and 2027, the remote weapon station market is expected to be dominated by the Europe market.

During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to dominate the remote weapon station market. The market for remote weapon stations is anticipated to grow at a faster rate in the Asia Pacific area than in Europe, which is expected to hold the top spot. The remote weapon station's main markets in Europe include the UK, France, Russia, Italy, and Germany.

The market's expansion in European nations is primarily due to technological advancements, an increase in armed conflicts and the war against terrorism, as well as recent geopolitical events that Russia has sparked, which have prompted many Eastern European nations to improve their defense capabilities.

Competitive landscape

Major companies profiled in the report are Elbit Systems (Israel), Kongsberg (Norway), Raytheon Technology Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Electro Optic Systems (Australia), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), MOOG Inc. (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), FN Herstal (Belgium), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant Investments in Remote Weapon Stations by Governments

Rise in Military Expenditure on Advanced Equipment

Deployment of Remote Weapon System Capabilities on Unmanned Platforms

Increased Adoption of Asymmetric Warfare Techniques

Rising Requirement for High-Precision Remote Weapon Stations

Improving Isr and Target Acquisition Capabilities of Defense Forces

Restraints

Survivability Challenges

Hardware and Software Malfunctions

High Investments in Early Phases

Opportunities

Ongoing Military Modernization Programs in Various Countries Across Globe

Surging Adoption of Unmanned Systems Across Platforms

Development of Next-Generation and Scalable Remote Weapon Systems

Challenges

Complexity Involved in Integration of Remote Weapon Stations with Wide Range of Platforms

Stringent Cross-Border Trading Policies

Advanced Rws Deployment Costs More Than Conventional Systems

Industry Trends

Key Technological Trends in Remote Weapon Station Market

Next-Gen Unmanned Platform Developments

Advanced Directed Energy Weapons

Counter-Directed Energy Weapon Systems

Unified Remote Weapon Systems

Smart and Programmable Ammunitions

Next-Generation Sensors Developments

Advanced Gun Systems

Reactive Armor Technology

Improved Ammunition-Carrying Capability

Advanced Autoloaders

Impact of Megatrends

Digitalization and Introduction of Internet of Things

Operations on Integrated Battlefields with Collaborative Combat

Shift in Global Economic Power

Use Case Analysis

Use Case 1: Defender-Innovation Driven Solution to Counter Threat

Use Case 2: Homeland Security Using Remote Weapon Station

Use Case 3: Norinco Naval Remote Weapon Station

Use Case 4: Smash Dragon Uav by Israel Company Smart Shooter

Company Profiles

Key Players

Kongsberg

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Elbit Systems

Leonardo S.P.A.

Thales Group

Electro Optic Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Bae Systems

Rheinmetall Ag

General Dynamics Corporation

St Engineering

Aselsan A.S.

Saab Ab

Moog Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Other Players

Nexter Group

Escribano Mechanical & Engineering

Denel Soc Ltd.

Fn Herstal

Norinco Group

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Merrill Technologies Group

Evpu Defence

Krauss Maffei Wegmann

Smart Shooter Ltd.

