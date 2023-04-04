Polyurethane Sealants Market Size & Share to Surpass $2509.81 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyurethane Sealants Market is valued at USD 2.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.27 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The growth of the Polyurethane Sealants market is predicted to be influenced by the growing need for Polyurethane Sealants in the building & construction, industrial, and household sectors. Along these lines, the market for Polyurethane Sealants is predicted to increase due to rising demand from developing economies and quickening technical improvements in end-use sectors.

We forecast that the building and construction in Polyurethane Sealants market sales will account for more than 46% of total sales by 2030. Building and construction is the dominant industry for application since these sealants have great qualities, including excellent adhesion, weather resistance, and waterproof layers with outstanding sticking. They work well with most materials used in building and construction.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries to Support Market Expansion

Polyurethane Sealants' adhesion, stability, and toughness are superior to other sealants. Because they dry rapidly and tend to turn discoloured and lose their intended white appearance when exposed to U.V.U.V. radiation, Polyurethane Sealants are frequently employed in the building and construction, motorsport, marine, miscellaneous industrial, and other end-use businesses. Since that polyurethane hardens much more quickly than urethane, it is notably useful for mending automobiles built of fiberglass. Strong bonding, tighter seals, lightweight, and faster stress recovery are among the features of Polyurethane Sealants. Almost any shape can be created by melding them, and they are resistant to various external variables, which serves as a driver.

Growing Demand for Low V.O.C. Eco-Friendly Sealants Drives the Market Growth

The market for Polyurethane Sealants or those with low V.O.C.s is growing as more end-user segments adopt a trend toward using environmentally friendly or green products. Applying products, such as paints and coatings for car reconditioning, glue, and sealants, is often the basis for V.O.C. management for products. Additionally, the United States said that process adjustments, such as switching to coatings and sealants with low V.O.C. contents or installing air pollution control tools like open burning, might minimize V.O.C. emissions. Due to demand from national governing agencies such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and others to provide low-VOC eco-friendly sealants, the Polyurethane Sealants market is expanding quickly and moving into green and sustainable solutions.

Top Players in the Global Polyurethane Sealants Market

3M (U.S)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

H.B. Fuller (Saint Paul)

Henkel AG & Company (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Asian Paints Limited (Mumbai, India)

ITW Polymers Sealants (U.S.)

Soudan N.V. (Belgium)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. (Minato City)

RPM International Inc. (Medina)

Selena S.A. (Poland)

Kimberling Chemise Fabrik KG (Germany)

PCI Augsburg GmbH (Germany)

Key Challenges Facing in Polyurethane Sealants Market:

High raw material prices: The price of raw materials used in the production of polyurethane sealants, such as isocyanates and polyols, has been increasing in recent years. This has led to higher prices for polyurethane sealants, which has made them less competitive with other types of sealants.

Environmental concerns: Polyurethane sealants are made from petroleum-based products, which has led to concerns about their environmental impact. Some polyurethane sealants also contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can contribute to air pollution.

Competition from other types of sealants: Polyurethane sealants face competition from other types of sealants, such as silicone sealants and acrylic sealants. These other types of sealants offer some advantages over polyurethane sealants, such as better resistance to UV radiation and higher elongation.

Technological challenges: There are a number of technological challenges that need to be addressed in order to improve the performance of polyurethane sealants. These challenges include developing sealants that are more resistant to UV radiation, more elastic, and easier to apply.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Type, most of the Polyurethane Sealants market revenue is controlled by the one-component Polyurethane Sealants category due to qualities including little evaporation, great durability, low rigidity, superior flexibility, and paint ability. One-component Polyurethane Sealants are primarily utilized in fenestration applications, such as windows and doors. Still, they can also be used in various other residential or work, particularly irrigation, capping roofs, and installing electrical wiring. Throughout the forecast period, these variables are anticipated to cause a rapid uptake of one composite polyurethane sealant in the market.

Based on the End User, most of the Polyurethane Sealants market's revenue is controlled by the building and construction category. The building and construction sector uses polyurethane the most extensively. Increased items that operate well are robust but lightweight, durable, versatile, and made with polyurethanes. The building and construction sector is the major user of rigid and sprayed polyurethane foam. Using rigid polyurethane foam insulation has various advantages, including energy economy, excellent performance, adaptability, thermal and mechanical effectiveness, and environmental friendliness.

Top Trends in the Global Polyurethane Sealants Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (V.M.R.) expects to see in the Polyurethane Sealants industry is the growing demand for flooring and joining applications. Because construction is becoming more prevalent in many areas. Global Polyurethane Sealants product demand is attributed to the increasing use of Polyurethane Sealants in timber framed, formworks, rain catch basins, joints of rainwater collection pipes on roofs, joints of prefabricated concrete blocks, bones of prefabricated modular elements, and ligaments and tendons of aluminium pipes in the HVAC (ventilation) industry. The market for Polyurethane Sealants will be driven by the fact that construction activity is rising across some areas and that Polyurethane Sealants are widely employed in applications related to construction and building.

Another trend that V.M.R. predicts will continue in the Polyurethane Sealants industry is its increasing trend of construction activities. Because polyurethane foam has many advantageous properties, including higher heat insulation, flexibility, chemical resistance, and antibacterial and insect resistance, the demand for polyurethane in construction applications is anticipated to increase significantly over the coming years

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Segmentation

By Type

One-Component Polyurethane Sealants

Two-Component Polyurethane Sealants

By End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive

General Industrial

Marine

Other Industries



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Building & Construction Category in Polyurethane Sealants Market to Generate around half the total End User Category Revenue

For better understanding, based on the End User, the Polyurethane Sealants market is divided into Building & Construction, Automotive, General Industrial, Marine and Other Industries.

The Building & Construction market was the largest market by application. It is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period due to qualities including great adherence to the building and building-related resources, elasticity, resilience, weather resistance, non-sagging, and waterproofing. In anticipation of structural motions, including creep, thermal expansion, sway, settlement, and differential slab edge deflections, modern buildings render lightweight masonry walls, curtain wall systems, and rain screens. They depend on sealant joints. It is normal for building joints to suffer from poor design or implementation routinely. And these structural joints must be periodically serviced and changed using Polyurethane Sealants to sustain their effectiveness. Hence, the building and construction industry is fuelling the market for Polyurethane Sealants.

On the other hand, the automotive category is anticipated to grow significantly. The primary factor is propelling the Polyurethane Sealants market. In the automobile sector, Polyurethane Sealants have various environmentally friendly uses. Polyurethane offers advantages, including safety, comfort, lightness, and design flexibility. Products made of polyurethane foam assist automakers and designers in creating the seating they desire. Seating made of polyurethane is simple to assemble, remove, and recycle. Polyurethane Sealants have improved performance requirements and a wide range of stiffness without sacrificing quality or adding weight.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 4.27 Billion CAGR 5.7% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players 3M, Arkema S.A., Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Asian Paints Limited, ITW Polymers Sealants, Soudan N.V., KCC Corporation

Recent Developments in the Global Polyurethane Sealants Market

In 2020- A new, extremely elastic hybrid sealant from Hodgson Sealants called HY-SPEC® 25 was introduced for use in perimeter sealing windows and doors.

In 2019- Chemie Adhesives and Sealants Ltd. created a new single-component, fast-curing polyurethane sealing and bonding compound appropriate for some industries where movement and vibration are of primary importance.

Key Questions Answered in Polyurethane Sealants Market Report

What is the current market size of polyurethane sealants, and what is the expected growth rate over the forecast period?

What are the key drivers, restraints, and trends influencing the polyurethane sealants market, and how are they likely to shape the market's future?

What are the different types of polyurethane sealants available, and what are their respective market shares and growth prospects?

What are the main application areas of polyurethane sealants, such as construction, automotive, packaging, and others, and what are the market shares and growth prospects of these applications?

Who are the major players in the polyurethane sealants market, what are their market shares, and what strategies are they employing to gain a competitive advantage?

What are the major challenges and opportunities facing the polyurethane sealants market, and how can companies capitalize on these to enhance their market position?

What is the regulatory environment governing the polyurethane sealants market, and how is it likely to evolve in the future?



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Region in Polyurethane Sealants Market to Generate a Huge Chunk of the Global Revenue

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years. Developing economies like India and China are experiencing rapid economic expansion and increased construction activity. One of the key elements driving the market expansion in the Middle East is the increase in construction activity. Incentives offered by the U.A.E. government to investors will further entice them to the Middle East. Moreover, throughout the anticipated period, suppliers and customers in the Polyurethane Sealants Market will have opportunities due to significant spending on infrastructure projects in the M.E.A. market.

The North American region is expected to grow the fastest in the Polyurethane Sealants market. Some elements that contribute to the growth of this region include rising urbanization, expanding red projects, the presence of foreign players in this region, and technical breakthroughs.

