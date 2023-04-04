Global Terminal Tractor Market Share Forecasted to Reach USD 1,245.08 Million by 2032, at 4.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Terminal Tractor Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Propulsion Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid, and CNG); By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global terminal tractor market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 801.75 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 1,245.08 Million By 2032, at a CAGR of around 4.5% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Terminal Tractor? How Big is Terminal Tractor Market Share?

Overview

A terminal tractor is a semi-tractor designed for the purpose of moving semi-trailers within cargo yards, warehouse facilities, or intermodal facilities. This is similar to how a switcher locomotive is used to position railcars. The terminal tractor market sales are being driven by a combination of factors, including an increased shipment of materials and infrastructure modernization, leading to the adoption of more advanced material handling practices across various industries.

Furthermore, stringent government emissions reduction regulations create opportunities for terminal tractor suppliers to upgrade existing diesel engines to comply with pollution grades and regulations. The rise of e-commerce also provides potential opportunities for terminal tractor manufacturers as businesses seek cost-effective solutions to handle large orders and shorten delivery times. These factors are potentially driving the terminal tractor market size.

Terminal Tractor Market Report Highlights

Diesel segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 due to a rise in engine upgradation and improvement activities undertaken by major companies.

Automated segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace owing to its numerous advantages including low-environment impact, productivity, and ability to take decisions on its own.

The material handling segment held the highest market share in 2022, which is mainly accelerated by an increase in the need and demand for a flexible, transparent supply chain, and modernization in the production process.

North America region dominated the global market in 2022 owing to the presence of robust industrial infrastructure and the high prevalence of online shopping platforms among people.

Some of the Top Manufacturers Are:

Terberg Special Vehicles

Capacity Trucks

TICO Tractors

AB Volvo

Kalmar

Terminal Investment Corporation

Autocar LLC

Hyster-Yale Group

MAFI Transport

REV Group

Konecranes

CVS Ferrari

SANY Group

Hoist Liftruck

Market Dynamics: Prominent Drivers of the Market

Increased productivity, energy saving, and low maintenance drive the demand worldwide

Due to the favorable business conditions and high investments in manufacturing, particularly in emerging economies, there will be an expected terminal tractor market growth during the forecast period. The rise of vehicle manufacturing in Asian countries is also a contributing factor. Additionally, there is a growing awareness among industry users of the benefits of terminal tractors, such as increased productivity, energy savings, and low maintenance, which is driving demand worldwide.

One of the major factors prompting users to switch to electric terminal tractors is the need for continuous fluid and filter changes in terminal diesel tractors. This maintenance requirement is much less frequent in electric terminal tractors, which is leading to increased demand for them and creating growth opportunities for the market.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

The rise of e-commerce and the development of new technologies

Orange EV launched its third-generation electric terminal tractor in June 2022; designed to integrate with autonomous controls seamlessly and has enhanced sensing features, an optional IntelliBoom package, and remote diagnostic capabilities. This electric tractor has a top speed of up to 40 Km/h and a 100 kWh battery capacity.

The rise of e-commerce also provides potential opportunities for terminal tractor manufacturers as businesses seek cost-effective solutions to handle large orders and shorten delivery times.

Segmentation Assessment Outlook

In 2022, the diesel segment held the most substantial market share

The diesel segment has the highest terminal tractor market share and is expected to grow due to its power efficiency and affordability. Key companies are enhancing the disadvantages of earlier models, further fueling the growth. The hybrid segment is also expected to grow, thanks to its fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and high demand for electric equipment in developed countries.

Significant market growth is anticipated for the automated segment

Based on type, the terminal tractor market segmentation is seeing growth in automated and manual segments. The automated segment is driven by the increasing focus on electrification and automation using innovative technology, resulting in higher productivity, lower environmental impact, and cost-efficient operations. On the other hand, the manual segment is popular due to its versatility in various operations and ability to work even if machines are not in perfect condition.

The material handling segment dominated the market in 2022

The material handling segment led the market in 2022, holding a significant share due to its high efficiency in picking and transporting various goods and the demand for modernizing production processes and flexible supply chain and warehouse operations. Meanwhile, the RoRo terminals segment is expected to see significant growth, with its ability to work on slippery surfaces and effectively deliver loads into ferries or other modes of transport. The widespread adoption of RoRo tractors in large port facilities globally due to their comfort, productivity, and ease of handling contributes to this segment's growth.

Terminal Tractor Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,245.08 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 835.67 Million Expected CAGR Growth 4.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Terberg Special Vehicles, Capacity Trucks, MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH, TICO Tractors, AB Volvo, Kalmar, Terminal Investment Corporation, Autocar LLC, Hyster-Yale Group Inc., REV Group Inc., Konecranes Oyj, CVS Ferrari S.p.A., SANY Group, Kalmar, and Hoist Liftruck. Segments Covered By Propulsion Type, By Type, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America dominated the market in 2022

Terminal tractor market demand in the North America region dominated the terminal tractors market in 2022, holding a significant market share. The growing traffic volume at several terminals in the United States and Canada has contributed to this dominance. Moreover, industry users in the region recognize the long-term benefits of terminal tractors, such as substantial energy savings and low maintenance requirements, which are expected to increase the demand across the region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific (APAC) registered the highest growth in the global market over the study period. This growth is mainly driven by the high adoption rate of innovative automation technologies and equipment, resulting in increased productivity levels. In APAC, growing trade activities and access to recreation opportunities, coupled with the rapid shift towards e-commerce platforms, are also propelling the growth and demand for terminal tractors in the region.

Browse the Detail Report “Terminal Tractor Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Propulsion Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid, and CNG); By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/terminal-tractor-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Development

Cummins revealed its latest EV powertrain, the PowerDrive 8000 system, in December 2021, tailored specifically for terminal tractors to fulfill their duty cycle and power needs. The powertrain can accommodate various vehicle configurations and efficiently handle weights ranging from 80,000 lbs. to 195,000 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the market worth?

Who are the key players that manufacture & distribute tractors in the market?

Which region is expected to have the highest growth over the coming years?

What are the various trends in the market?

What are the prominent growth drivers of the market?

What recent developments are contributing to industry growth?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the terminal tractor market report based on propulsion type, type, application, and region:

By Propulsion Type Outlook

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid

CNG

By Type Outlook

Manual

Automated

By Application Outlook

Material Handling

Logistics & Distribution

RoRo Terminals

Container Terminals

Retail

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

