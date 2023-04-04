Global Neuromodulation Device Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2029 at a 7.4% CAGR

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neuromodulation Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global neuromodulation device market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period to reach $8.2 billion.
The market encompasses various segments, such as spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and gastric electric stimulation.
MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL NEUROMODULATION DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS
One of the primary drivers of the global neuromodulation device market is the continuous technological advancements in neuromodulation devices. An attractive feature for patients is the prolonged battery life in implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulation devices. Many manufacturers claim battery lifetimes ranging from five to nine years, and they are currently seeking support from the FDA for longer battery life claims.
GLOBAL NEUROMODULATION DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
Within the global market for neuromodulation devices, there are three key market players - Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott. In 2022, Medtronic was the leading competitor in the global neuromodulation market, offering its InterStimT therapy system product line. Boston Scientific ranked second in the neuromodulation device market, while Abbott held the third-leading position.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market
- Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market
- Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market
- Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market
- Global Gastric Electric Stimulation Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.
Key Topics Covered:
- Neuromodulation Device Market
- Executive Summary
- Global Neuromodulation Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Markets Included
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Spinal Cord Stimulation
- Deep Brain Stimulation
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation
- Gastric Electric Stimulation
- Procedure Numbers
- Total Neuromodulation Procedures
- Spinal Cord Stimulation Procedures
- Deep Brain Stimulation Procedures
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation Procedures
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation Procedures
- Gastric Electric Stimulation Procedures
- Market Overview
- By Segment
- By Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Total Neuromodulation Device Market
- Spinal Cord Stimulation Market
- Deep Brain Stimulation Market
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market
- Gastric Electric Stimulation Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- Abbott
- LivaNova
- Nevro
- Axonics
- Cirtec
- Cyberonics
- EnteroMedics
- Imthera
- Inspire Medical
- IntraPace
- NeuroPace
- Nevro Corp.
- Nuvectra
- Reshape Lifesciences
- SceneRay
