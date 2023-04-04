Global Neuromodulation Device Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2029 at a 7.4% CAGR

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neuromodulation Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neuromodulation device market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period to reach $8.2 billion.

The market encompasses various segments, such as spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and gastric electric stimulation.



MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

GLOBAL NEUROMODULATION DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS



One of the primary drivers of the global neuromodulation device market is the continuous technological advancements in neuromodulation devices. An attractive feature for patients is the prolonged battery life in implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulation devices. Many manufacturers claim battery lifetimes ranging from five to nine years, and they are currently seeking support from the FDA for longer battery life claims.



GLOBAL NEUROMODULATION DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



Within the global market for neuromodulation devices, there are three key market players - Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott. In 2022, Medtronic was the leading competitor in the global neuromodulation market, offering its InterStimT therapy system product line. Boston Scientific ranked second in the neuromodulation device market, while Abbott held the third-leading position.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market

Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market

Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market

Global Gastric Electric Stimulation Market

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.

Key Topics Covered:

Neuromodulation Device Market

Executive Summary

Global Neuromodulation Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Markets Included

Regions Included

Introduction

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Gastric Electric Stimulation

Procedure Numbers

Total Neuromodulation Procedures

Spinal Cord Stimulation Procedures

Deep Brain Stimulation Procedures

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Procedures

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Procedures

Gastric Electric Stimulation Procedures

Market Overview

By Segment

By Region

Market Analysis and Forecast

Total Neuromodulation Device Market

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market

Deep Brain Stimulation Market

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market

Gastric Electric Stimulation Market

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott

LivaNova

Nevro

Axonics

Cirtec

Cyberonics

EnteroMedics

Imthera

Inspire Medical

IntraPace

NeuroPace

Nevro Corp.

Nuvectra

Reshape Lifesciences

SceneRay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9a3ibr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.