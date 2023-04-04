Global Triathlon Clothing Market Share/Trends Expected to Grow USD 4.23 Billion By 2032, With 8.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Triathlon Clothing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Tri Tops, Tri Shorts, and Tri Suits); By Distribution Channel; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global triathlon clothing market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 1.90 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 4.23 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

How Big is Triathlon Clothing Industry? What is Triathlon Clothing Market Size & Share Worth?

Overview

A triathlon is a multi-disciplinary race typically involving swimming, biking, and running in that order. Swimming is considered the riskiest part of the race, so it's best to complete it when the athlete is fresh. Triathlon clothing is specifically designed to meet the needs of triathletes. It is constructed to be lightweight and breathable to prevent athletes from becoming slower during the race. It provides protection and support for the muscles and joints, aiding in injury prevention.

The growth of the triathlon clothing market size can be attributed to increased commercialization and evolving lifestyle choices, especially in developing economies. This trend is expected to continue as more individuals become inclined toward sports and physical activities, creating a new base of triathletes contributing to the market revenue in the forecast period. With the development of this new target group, manufacturers are introducing new and innovative products to meet their specific needs and demands, which is expected to propel the growth of the triathlon clothing market sales in the coming years.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

2XU

Alii Sport

Active Angelz

COEUR Multi-Sport

De Soto Clothing Company

Fanatics Inc.

HUUB Design

Kiwami Triathlon Corp.

Louis Garneau Sports

Nike Inc.

Priyam Knit

Pearl Izumi Inc.

Triumph Sportswear

TYR SPORT

Zone3 Ltd.

Zoot Sports

Triathlon Clothing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 4.23 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 2.06 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.3% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players 2XU, Alii Sport, Active Angelz LLC, COEUR Multi-Sport, De Soto Clothing Company, Inc., Fanatics Inc., HUUB Design GmbH, Kiwami Triathlon Corp., Louis Garneau Sports Inc., Nike Inc., Priyam Knit Pvt. Ltd., Pearl Izumi Inc., Triumph Sportswear Design Studio Private Limited, TYR SPORT. INC., Zone3 Ltd., and Zoot Sports Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Market Dynamics: Prominent Drivers of the Market

Government initiatives drive growth in the triathlon sport and clothing market

The triathlon sport is experiencing a boost in demand due to the increasing government initiatives and support for the sector globally. World Triathlon, for example, is a dedicated organization focused on promoting the sport's growth worldwide. Its partnerships with Continental Confederation and National Federation members aim to provide a balanced development strategy that caters to athletes at all levels, from grassroots to elite.

As part of its efforts to promote the sport, World Triathlon has established several sport development initiatives catering to the needs of young and elite athletes, particularly emphasizing those from new and emerging federations. Such initiatives drive the sport's growth by offering a clear pathway for athletes and their coaches to achieve continuous competitive excellence at all levels. The increasing government support and initiatives for developing the triathlon sector drive the demand for triathlon clothing, thereby propelling the triathlon clothing market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Sponsorships by the Indian Army and support from the USA Triathlon Foundation are fostering the market’s growth.

In October 2022, the USA Triathlon Foundation will support USA Kids Tri, the next step in their ongoing efforts to collaborate with regional competitions nationwide to broaden access to triathlon and multisport for current and potential young athletes.

On January 13th, 2023, the Indian Army decided to sponsor the "Soul of Steel" challenge, a veteran-led program to encourage adventure travel in India. Modeled after the European "Ironman triathlon" long-distance triathlon challenge, the challenge will test participants physically and include a high altitude endurance component.

Segmentation Assessment Outlook

The tri-tops segment is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth

Tri Tops is a new triathlon wear that offers wind- and water-resistant outerwear, ideal for triathlon, Ironman, and endurance sports competitions. The rise in health consciousness and the popularity of sports like cycling and swimming has resulted in significant growth in the triathlon sector. As a result, manufacturers are launching new triathlon apparel products in various designs to cater to the rising demand for comfortable yet stylish tri shorts, ultimately resulting in triathlon clothing market share.

In 2022, the men's segment held the largest market share in the industry

Based on type, the triathlon clothing market segmentation is divided into two types - men and women. The Men's category is set to dominate due to rising participation rates and events worldwide, despite contributing the least to overall income in 2022. With 64% of Australian triathletes being men, market participants are launching new triathlon apparel to meet regional demand. The popularity of the Ironman brand among male competitors is expected to drive development, while e-commerce channels will enhance market segments' geographic reach.

Geographic Overview

Europe dominated the market share in 2022

Triathlon clothing market demand in Europe dominated the market in 2022, holding a significant market share. This can be attributed to the key producers' increased product collection for the triathlon apparel industry and the expanding initiative programs in the regions boosting the market's growth. However, North America remains the prime region, followed by Europe, due to the numerous domestic and international contests, such as the yearly U.S. Sprint Triathlon Championship and eight Ironman races, which attract an average of 16,000 Ironmen and IronWomen competitors.

In addition, the Asia-Pacific region has experienced growth in business due to government initiatives in several nations to build sports infrastructure. For instance, China's State General Sports Administration, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and nine other departments collaborated to release a plan in June 2019 to improve the domestic sports industry's infrastructure. This strategy is expected to significantly raise consumer awareness of domestic sporting events and increase demand for sportswear in the nation.

Browse the Detail Report “Triathlon Clothing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Tri Tops, Tri Shorts, and Tri Suits); By Distribution Channel; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/triathlon-clothing-market

Recent Development

Liv has committed to being the first partner of Zwift for the inaugural Tour de France Femmes in June 2022. Zwift will support the Best Young Rider Classification by sponsoring the white shirt during the eight-stage women's cycling race.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Triathlon Clothing market report based on type, distribution channel, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Tri Tops

Tri Shorts

Tri Suits



By Application Outlook

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

