Rendever Prepares for Big Moves with New Leadership Additions

BOSTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever, the company pioneering the future of aging through VR, welcomes two new executive leadership members: Vice President of Product Strategy Catherine Day and Vice President of Global Healthcare Partnerships Nathan Myers. With sights set on a worldwide impact, both new additions will help Rendever reach new heights through continued expansion and growth.



In her new position as Vice President of Product Strategy, Day will take leadership over existing products and services, while leading strategy and product design as Rendever expands its impact to the entire world of care. Day has worked in media and technology for nearly 20 years, is an award-winning filmmaker and has led impact-focused VR projects with industry leaders. Day is passionate about VR’s ability to strengthen communication and human connection and looks forward to reshaping the aging process with Rendever’s VR platform.

“For anyone whose world has become smaller, whether it be from old age, disease, or disability – VR can be used to deliver life-changing joy and connection. Research has proven beyond a doubt VR's significant impact on health and well-being. It is an honor to join Rendever as we define a new standard of care and I’m so excited about where we’re headed,” said Day.

With 20 years of experience, Myers has a proven track record of leading companies to success by taking disruptive technologies and pairing them to the needs of the healthcare customer. In his role, Myers will round out Rendever’s services in healthcare by bringing its technology to hospitals across the country where VR will aid patients in their healthcare journey as they undergo treatments.

“I have seen firsthand the detriment social isolation can bring to people,” Myers said. “My mom put on a VR headset for the first time three years ago and has used it every day since. Rendever’s success with industry leading healthcare systems like UCHealth has set the stage for what’s possible for us. I continue to be amazed by the culture at Rendever and am impressed with the continued evolution of the experiences and platform.”

In addition to this exciting growth, Rendever received distinguished accolades this year. 2023 started off fierce for the Boston-based company when Rendever debuted on Fast Company’s 2023 Most Innovative Companies list along with other top VR/AR moguls such as Unity, Meta and Google. This comes after just being named to TIMES’s 2022 Best Inventions List.

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and Oakmont, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Baptist Memorial Health Care, has research funded by the NIA (one of the institutes of NIH), and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com.

