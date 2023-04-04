Top Commercial Real Estate Brand SVN® Strengthens Product Councils with New Co-Chairs

Boston, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVN), a renowned commercial real estate brand with a global presence, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Co-Chairs who will help lead their Industrial and Land Product Councils. SVN Product Councils are strategic groups within SVN that focus on specific areas of commercial real estate, and they serve as a platform for industry leaders to share knowledge and collaborate on innovative solutions.

Augie Schmidt of SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler in Lakeland, FL has been appointed as SVN’s new Industrial Product Council Co-Chair. Augie will co-lead the Industrial Product Council alongside Curt Arthur of SVN | Commercial Advisors based in Salem, OR. Augie specializes in industrial properties and is skilled at tailoring custom strategic plans to advise his clients through the acquisition, disposition, and leasing of industrial commercial real estate. Previously, Augie was the Director of Research at SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler, where he oversaw a team of research analysts that evaluated commercial assets to maximize clients' returns.

“I'm incredibly excited to work alongside Curt Arthur to help lead one of the most exciting and rapidly growing asset classes in commercial real estate,” said Augie. “When you combine the SVN brand with a strong group of individuals that are committed to excellence and serving their clients at the highest level, it makes for a real opportunity in front of us."

Juve Pinedo of SVN | Vanguard in Santa Ana, CA has been appointed as the new Product Council Co-Chairperson of SVN's Land & Development Product Council. Juve brings extensive experience in brokering land zoned for various uses across multiple states. Some of the uses include commercial, residential, industrial, mineral resources, equine and agricultural. Recently, Juve brokered a 825-acre land sale with subsurface mineral resource value and a 1000-acre operating hard rock quarry; one of California's largest quarries ever to be brokered. Over the last few years Juve has earned and maintained the designation of Certified Land Specialist, the only one in California.

“I will strive to be a valuable resource to new and seasoned SVN Advisors who wish to add or increase Land transactions to their business model,” said Juve.

SVN’s newly appointed Product Council Co-Chairs bring extensive knowledge, experience and expertise to the organization’s Product Council groups. SVN is thrilled to have these new leaders on board and looks forward to the significant contributions they will bring to the SVN network.