Global Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market to 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders Drives Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Test Type (Endoscopy, Blood Test), by Technology, by Application, by Test Location, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gastrointestinal diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 6.87 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Biomerieux

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Diasorin S.P.A

Qiagen

Meridian Bioscience

Hologic, Inc.

Rising awareness about gastrointestinal disorders and a surge in gastrointestinal disorder testing are the major factors driving the market.

Moreover, technological advancements in gastrointestinal infection testing are expected to cater to the market demand. For instance, in May 2022, QIAGEN launched QIAstat-Dx Rise, which is capable of providing results in a span of one hour for multiple diseases.



The increasing trend of a sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise, unhealthy eating habits, and a higher prevalence of obesity are anticipated to fuel GI diagnostics market growth. According to the CDC, the prevalence of obesity among people in the U.S. is between 30-40%. States such as Alabama, Alaska, and Arizona have the highest prevalence of obesity in the U.S. Obesity is associated with GI diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, diarrhea, gastric cancer, and others. Hence, it is expected to impetus market growth.



Technological advancements associated with gastrointestinal diagnostics for early diagnosis and efficient testing are expected to augment market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Luminex Corporation obtained a CE mark for its NxTAGxMAP GI Pathogen Panel. This test is a detailed multiplex test that detects nucleic acids from the 16 most clinically relevant viral, parasitic, and bacterial pathogens in stool samples. Moreover, the test is capable of providing results on the same day and can run 96 samples at a time.



Moreover, the presence of organizations involved in increasing awareness regarding gastrointestinal disorders is expected to facilitate market expansion. For instance, organizations such as the Gastrointestinal Society (Canadian Society of Intestinal Research) and the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders are actively involved in promoting gastrointestinal health and broadening the understanding of GI disorders, thereby augmenting market growth.



Furthermore, various strategic initiatives undertaken by market players to strengthen their product portfolio and expand global footprints are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in November 2021, The Life Raft Group and Bayer Pharmaceuticals announced a research collaboration for broadening access to genomic testing for GI stromal tumor patients. The aim of this collaboration is to advance precision medicine and improve genetic testing to identify patients in the U.S.



In addition, in June 2021, Prometheus Laboratories, Inc. announced an agreement with MultiPlan for accessing specialized gastrointestinal testing. Prometheus offered its breakthrough testing solutions to improve the outcome of GI disorders. This agreement has allowed the testing service of Prometheus to reach the maximum number of customers.



Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

On the basis of test type, the endoscopy segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures

Based on technology, the PCR accounted for the second-largest share in 2021 due to the availability of a robust product portfolio and rising product launches

The infection application segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the higher incidence of GI infections and the surge in awareness

On the basis of test location, the central laboratories segment held the largest share in 2021. The point-of-care segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising investments by market players and increasing research activities in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market drivers analysis

3.2.1.1 Increase in prevalence of Gastrointestinal disorders

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements pertaining to GI diagnostics

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 Presence of stringent rules and regulations for GI diagnostic procedures

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Gastrointestinal Diagnostics: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.2 PESTLE analysis

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Pricing Analysis



Chapter 4 Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis, By Test Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis, By Technology2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis, By Test Location, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market - Competitive Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wauzq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment