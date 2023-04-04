Global Food Grade Magnesium Derivatives Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.24 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5%

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Grade Magnesium Derivatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Inorganic, Organic), By Application (Food, Beverages), By Region (North America, EU, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food grade magnesium derivatives market size is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Grecian Magnesite

Sinwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Compass Minerals

Ole Chemical Co. Ltd.

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Ibar Northeast

Nikomag

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Oksihim, Ltd.

Hawkins

Icl

Rx Chemicals

Rahul Magnesia Pvt. Ltd.

Vizag Chemicals

Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.

James M. Brown Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Corbion

Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kgaa

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

The growth is majorly driven by the growing inclusion of magnesium derivatives in the production of confectionery products, such as chocolates and sweets, as well as the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including functional drinks. The industry is anticipated to grow on account of the rising demand for products from the bakery, confectionery, and dairy, among other application segments.



The magnesium derivatives are widely used in the food processing industries as color retention agents, pH stabilizers, supports fermentation, anti-caking agents, emulsifiers, flavoring agent, firming agents, brewing agents, and antacids. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on various industries.

However, Food & Beverages (F&B) remained unaffected owing to the high demand for immunity-boosting food products. This is attributed to the rising consumer awareness about maintaining a healthy diet and improving immunity to combat viral infections.



Thus, the product witnessed high demand from the F&B application sector as. As the F&B industry is not the primary application of magnesium derivatives, the demand for the same did not spike as expected; however, the market witnessed positive growth in 2020.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the growing F&B production and expansion of the retail industry in emerging markets like Japan, and India. Many manufacturers are shifting their production hubs to the Asia Pacific region due to low labor & operational costs and easy availability of workforce.



Food Grade Magnesium Derivatives Market Report Highlights

The inorganic products segment is likely to register the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030 due to its wide application scope in various food products as well as functional, sports, and alcoholic beverages

Among inorganic derivatives, magnesium chloride is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast years due to its non-flammable and non-toxic properties

Moreover, it is widely used in food products as an emulsifier and firming agent and in beverages as a flavoring and brewing agent

The beverages application segment will grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the rising demand for various functional, alcoholic, energy, and non-alcoholic beverages

The alcoholic beverages sub-segment will witness the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2030 due to the high demand for various alcoholic drinks and the growing penetration of derivatives in the formulation of these products

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $874.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1240 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Food Grade Magnesium Derivatives Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Industry Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Regulatory & Policy Landscape

3.5 Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

3.5.1 Factors Influencing Prices

3.6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.7 Impact of European Geopolitical Conflict

3.8 Market Dynamics

3.8.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.8.1.1 Growth in European Food & Beverages Industry

3.8.1.2 Growth in Global Beverages Industry

3.8.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.8.2.1 Health Hazards

3.8.3 Industry Challenges

3.8.4 Industry Opportunities

3.9 Business Environment Analysis: Food Grade Magnesium Derivatives Market

3.9.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.9.2 Macro Economic Analysis



Chapter 4 Food Grade Magnesium Derivatives Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Food Grade Magnesium Derivatives Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Food Grade Magnesium Derivatives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1lgbs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment