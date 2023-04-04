Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Is Expected to Generate $3.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market garnered $2.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $3.5 billion CAGR 3.6% No. of Pages in Report 268 Segments covered Drug class, Diseases type, Distribution channel, and Region Drivers Rise in incidences of overactive bladder Changes in human lifestyle Surge in geriatric population Increase in demand for medications like anticholinergics and Botox for the treatment of overactive bladder Rise in awareness among the population regarding the overactive bladder condition and its treatment options Opportunities Rise in investment by the key market players in developing regions Technological advances in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals Restraints Presence of alternate techniques for treatment Side effects associated with anticholinergic drugs including dry mouth, constipation, heartburn, blurry vision, rapid heartbeat, flushed skin, and trouble during urination

Covid-19 Scenario:

The global overactive bladder treatment market experienced a positive impact on its growth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was due to the contribution of COVID-19 associated cystitis to bladder dysfunction and complications in patients.

However, the manufacturing of overactive bladder medications was somewhat affected by the extended lockdowns in major countries like the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. Despite this, several developed and developing countries managed to overcome these challenges by implementing various strategies. As a result, the supply chain of medications and medical devices was regularized after the pandemic, which ultimately boosted the growth of the overactive bladder treatment industry.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global overactive bladder treatment market based on drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.



On the basis of drug class, the Beta-3 adrenergic drugs segment captured the largest market share of more than half of the global overactive bladder treatment market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. Moreover, the Anti-Cholinergic drugs segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also discusses Botox and others segments.

Based on diseases type, the idiopathic bladder overactivity segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global overactive bladder treatment market revenue and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. On the other hand, the neurogenic bladder overactivity segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

By distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global overactive bladder treatment market revenue and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the online providers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses hospital pharmacies segment.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 contributing to more than two-fifths of the global overactive bladder treatment market share and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The report also studies markets in Europe and LAMEA regions.

Leading market players of the global overactive bladder treatment market analyzed in the research include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Lupin, Astellas Pharma Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global overactive bladder treatment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



