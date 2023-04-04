Global Shoe Packaging Market Is Expected to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland,OR, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global shoe packaging market generated $9.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $9.1 Billion Market Size in 2031 $12.2 Billion CAGR 3.0% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered

Type, Material, Distribution Channel, and Region





Drivers





An increase in sports enthusiasts and a rise in fashion awareness





Highly essential product packaging Opportunities

Key market players are focused on product launches as a business development strategy



Restraints The government strict regulations on the use of plastic and growing environmental concerns Fluctuations in the prices of raw packaging materials



Covid-19 Scenario:

The global shoe packaging market was severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak because of the halt in logistical and manufacturing operations, which caused disruptions in supply-chain brought on by the lockdowns implemented by government bodies across the world.

However, as the global situation has started recovering, the demand for shoe packaging has been retrieved slowly and steadily.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global shoe packaging market based on type, material, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By type, the rigid segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global shoe packaging market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The flexible segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

By material, the paper segment contributed to more than half of the global shoe packaging market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the plastic segment would display the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The others segment is also studied in the report.

By distribution channel, the offline segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global shoe packaging market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the online segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global shoe packaging market revenue and is expected to dominate market in terms of revenue. Additionally, the LAMEA region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and Europe.

Leading Players:

The leading market players analyzed in the global shoe packaging market report include, Sneaker box Co., Packaging of the World, Precious Packaging, Zhuhai Zhuoya Packing Product Ltd., Samrat Box Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd., Packman Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Royal Packers, Elevated Packaging, Cross Country Box Company, and Pack queen. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

