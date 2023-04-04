Menstrual Cup Market to Cross USD 1204.9 Million by 2030 owing to Accessibility of Menstrual Cups and Positive Recommendations by Healthcare Professionals | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the Menstrual Cup Market had a worth of USD 785.13 million in 2022, and is anticipated to attain USD 1204.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the projected timeframe from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene product that is designed to collect menstrual fluid during a woman's period. It is made of flexible medical-grade silicone or latex rubber and is inserted into the vagina, where it forms a seal to prevent leakage. Menstrual cups can be reused for several years, making them an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to disposable pads and tampons.

Market Analysis

The expanding female population worldwide is a key factor driving the growth of various industries, including the menstrual cup market. As more women enter the workforce and contribute to the economy, they have a greater need for reliable and convenient menstrual products. The increasing numbers of women in developed and emerging countries means that the market for menstrual cups is poised for significant growth. One of the reasons for the rise in menstrual cup usage is growing awareness about female hygiene. With the advent of social media and increased access to information, women are becoming more informed about the potential health risks associated with traditional menstrual products like sanitary pads and tampons.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Menstrual Cup Market Growth

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a significant impact on the menstrual cup market, leading to supply chain disruptions, increased production costs, reduced product availability, and higher prices. It is essential for menstrual cup manufacturers to find alternative sources of raw materials and explore new markets to mitigate the impact of the conflict and maintain growth in the industry.

Key Regional Developments

The menstrual cup market is expanding rapidly across the globe, with North America holding a dominant position in terms of both market share and revenue. The region's strong position is attributed to several factors, including technological advancements, increased healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major key players in the market. These factors are expected to further propel the market's growth rate in the coming years. In North America, there has been a growing trend towards the use of menstrual cups, as they are viewed as a more eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional menstrual products.

Menstrual Cup Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 785.13 Million Market Size by 2030 US$ 1204.9 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.5% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Menstrual Cup Market: Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Reusable, Disposable)

• By Material Type (Medical grade silicones, Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), Natural gum rubber (Latex))

• By Distribution Channel type (Pharmacies & Retail Stores, Online Stores) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Menstrual Cup Market Study

The disposable segment is set to dominate the market, providing women with a convenient, hygienic, and eco-friendly solution for their menstrual needs. Moreover, disposable menstrual cups are also more hygienic compared to traditional reusable cups, as they do not require any cleaning or sterilization between uses

The medical-grade silicone segment is poised to hold a significant share in the market due to its numerous benefits, including biocompatibility, durability, ease of cleaning, and eco-friendliness.

Recent Developments Related to Menstrual Cup Market

Nike launched its first-ever menstruation product called the Nike Victory Swim Collection. The collection includes a full-coverage swimsuit bottom that is designed to provide comfort and security during menstruation. The swimsuit bottom is made of a breathable, waterproof material that helps to prevent leaks and maintain comfort. The launch of this product is significant, as it marks Nike's entry into the menstrual product market.

HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has recently launched a new range of menstrual cups. This move is aimed at promoting menstrual hygiene among women and reducing the environmental impact of disposable sanitary products. This step also aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

