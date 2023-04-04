Morning View Entertainment Launches in Pasadena, Calif., Caroline Dillingham Named CEO

New Production Company Backed by Investors Including Technology Giant Alibaba Group

PASADENA, CA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Morning View Entertainment LLC today announced it has launched operations in Pasadena, Calif., and it has named marketing and film executive Caroline Dillingham as CEO.

The new firm will acquire and develop scripts for production and distribution primarily on U.S. streaming platforms and theaters. Morning View is an offshoot of Wavelets Entertainment, founded in 2018. Dillingham also will continue in her role as CEO of Wavelets.

Morning View has financial backing from global investors that include Alibaba Group, the technology conglomerate founded by entrepreneur Jack Ma. Other investors include film studio Media Asia Group, which is publicly traded on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

“We are an American independent entertainment company and plan to launch our current slate of films with existing partners here in the U.S. and continue to identify talented screenwriters and compelling content in a wide range of genres,” Dillingham said. “Morning View already has assembled a team of experienced executives and production house partners, and we are in development on our first two projects.

“We are inclusive in all we do. We believe great stories begin with great relationships, on and off the screen,” Dillingham added.

World-renowned filmmaker Sarah Zhang, founder and chairman of Mandala Film and Television, is partnering with Dillingham on film and web series. Zhang is known for her meticulous productions and sharp eye selecting riveting scripts and conveying positive, impactful and innovative messaging.

Cindy Tsui is serving as Morning View’s Operations Manager, responsible for marketing, budgeting and attracting talent. Tsui previously was an Account Manager with Power On Digital, a Los Angeles-based digital marketing firm, founded and formerly led by Dillingham.

Morning View Entertainment LLC, an American independent entertainment company, specializes in developing compelling stories from writers of all persuasions for the production of films and web series in a wide range of genres for distribution primarily on U.S. streaming platforms and in theaters. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of what we do.

