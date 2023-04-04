Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Strategic Business Report 2023: Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High Grade OCTG Products

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes estimated at 67.6 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 107.2 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Mechanical Steel Tubing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach 27.7 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Line Pipes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.8 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.8 Million Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 35.2 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
