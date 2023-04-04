Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Reach $8.69 Billion by 2030: Rising Awareness Regarding Health and Hygiene and Coupled With Increased Spending on Pharmaceutical Products Drives Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Machine Type (Filling, Labelling, Cartoning), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8.69 billion by 2030, expanding at 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

The market is primarily driven by growing awareness regarding health and hygiene, coupled with increased spending on pharmaceutical products, mainly in emerging economies.

Moreover, many governments are focusing on strengthening pharmaceutical production facilities and population health management is further expanding the demand for pharmaceutical products, which results in boosting the market growth.



The growing healthcare sector is projected to have a positive impact on the packaging equipment sector since it is widely used for the packing of capsules, tablets, liquids, and antiseptic creams, among others. Moreover, R&D in the pharmaceutical industry for developing new generic medicines and over-the-counter medicines is further expected to propel industry growth.



The growing demand for pharmaceutical products including oral and topical is likely to drive the demand for efficient pharmaceutical packaging machinery across the globe. The manufacturers are expected to expand their manufacturing capacities to cater to this increased demand, which is likely to aid in new product development and the introduction of novel packaging technologies.



The COVID-19 vaccination packaging requirement provided a significant opportunity for pharmaceutical packaging firms. Due to COVID-19, the restrictions imposed on the movements of people led to significant demand for home deliveries of pharmaceutical products. This resulted in larger demand for pharmaceutical solutions and pharmaceutical packaging throughout the global pandemic. The above mention factors will positively influence the pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry.



Several packaging equipment manufacturers have undertaken R&D initiatives to produce highly sophisticated and efficient equipment at competitive prices. Furthermore, there is a continued demand for complete packing lines that can incorporate numerous functions from a single source and for modular machines that can offer flexibility driven by the increased variety of packing materials and styles. For instance, in 2022, Romaco showed its latest technologies for granulating and tableting nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals at Vitafoods Europe.



Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Highlights

Wrapping machine segment is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period on account of the growing need for secondary and tertiary packaging of pharma products

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market and accounted for 38.5% of the overall revenue share in 2022, owing to the expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing in India and China

Europe emerged as the second-largest regional market and held a share of 27.4% in terms of revenue in 2022. This can be attributed to the high demand for highly automated, flexible, and efficient packing solutions

The Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA), which requires pharmaceutical products to have serialized coding, is anticipated to propel the demand for packing equipment further

Key participants are majorly investing in innovative technologies like robotics, big data, and Human Machine Interface (HMI) to produce highly productive and efficient machines

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.6.4. Industry Opportunities

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Machine Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

6.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.4. Public Companies

6.4.1. Company market position analysis

6.5. Private companies

6.5.1. List of key emerging companies and their geographical presence



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

