USDA Appoints New Members to Food Safety Advisory Committee

Washington, D.C., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is announcing the appointment of 15 new members and five returning members to the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection (NACMPI).

Members of the committee are chosen based on their expertise in meat and poultry safety, public health, and other Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) policies.

“We are proud to announce the new committee members to NACMPI and grateful for their commitment to support food safety and public health,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “These members’ diverse expertise and advice will help USDA as we advance our important food safety mission.”

NACMPI consists of 20 members and provides advice and recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture on food safety concerns and other matters affecting inspection program activities, including food safety policies that will contribute to USDA’s regulatory policy development. NACMPI has made important contributions to a broad range of critical food safety issues. The committee reports provide current information and advice to FSIS and serve as a foundation for regulations and programs aimed at reducing foodborne disease and enhancing public health.

The newly appointed NACMPI members to serve a two-year term are:

Dr. Mary Anne Amalaradjou – University of Connecticut, Tolland, Conn.

Sharon Birkett – OSI Group, LLC, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Dr. Dianna Viola Bourassa – Auburn University, Auburn, Ala.

Dr. Byron D. Chaves – University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, Neb.

Dr. Vanessa Coffman – Alliance to Stop Foodborne Illness, Chicago, Ill.

Dr. James Richard Dillon – State of Texas, Austin, Texas

Scott Lee Filbrandt – Bob’s Processing Inc., South Haven, Mich.

Dr. James Harbey Hollis – South Carolina Meat-Poultry Inspection Department, Columbus, S.C.

James Kincheloe – Center for Science in the Public Interest, Washington, D.C.

Dr. Paul Steven Kuber – Washington State University, Spokane, Wash.

Anastacia Marie Larkin – Cougle Commission Company, Schererville, Ind.

Ali Mohseni-Motlagh – American Foods Group LLC, Newton Square, Pa.

Patrick Robinette – Micro Summit Processors, Pinetops, N.C.

Dr. James Rogers – Food Safety Research and Testing, Consumer Reports, Bowie, Md.

Desiree Claire Ann Wineland – American Butchers LLC / Beyond the Butchers, Cambridge, Neb.

The returning NACMPI members are:

William Battle – Magnolia Processing Inc. DBA Pride of The Pond, Tunica, Miss.

Casey Lynn Gallimore – North American Meat Institute, Shawnee, Kan.

Dr. Joseph Harris – Southwest Meat Association, Franklin, Texas

Teresa Schwartz – Retired Law Professor, Washington, D.C.

Dr. Byron Williams – Mississippi State University, Brandon, Miss.

FSIS will announce an upcoming committee meeting and topics when more information is available, which will be posted on the FSIS Events & Meetings page and published in a future Constituent Update.

Background

The NACMPI was established in 1971 to advise the Secretary of Agriculture concerning state and federal programs with respect to meat and poultry inspection, food safety, and other matters that fall within the scope of the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Poultry Products Inspection Act. The committee is made up of state and local government officials and members from academia, public health organizations, and industry and consumer organizations.

