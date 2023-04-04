The Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Growth Will Be Supported By The Rising Prevalence Of Diseases In Animals As Per The Business Research Company's Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the veterinary pharmaceuticals market forecasts the global veterinary pharmaceuticals market size will grow from $28.4 billion in 2022 to $30 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. The global veterinary drugs market size is expected to grow from $37.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 5%.



One of the major drivers for the veterinary pharmaceutical products market is the rise in disease prevalence among animals. The increased prevalence of diseases in livestock and companion animals will necessitate the use of medications to treat the animals. According to the Banfield State of Pet Health Report, for example, the prevalence of diabetes in dogs has increased by 79.7% from 13.1 cases per 10,000 to 23.6 cases, while the prevalence rate in cats has increased by 18%. As the prevalence of diseases among animals rises, so does the demand for veterinary pharmaceuticals industry.

Major players in the animal pharmaceuticals market are Merck & Co. Inc., Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Perrigo Company PLC., Virbac SA, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC., CevaSanteAnimale, and Aratana Therapeutics.

The most recent development in the veterinary medicines market is the introduction of generic medications for animal care. Pet owners can effectively care for their animals thanks to the affordable nature of generic medications. Veterinarians are using more generic medications because the FDA has approved 22 of them for cats and dogs. Over 80% of veterinarians verified using generic medications to save pet owners money in a study of 520 veterinarians by Brakke and Trone Brand Energy Inc. Veterinarians should, however, take a closer look at the reduced profit margins offered by generic medicine makers compared to the high margins of branded drugs.

North America was the largest region in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global veterinary pharmaceuticals market. The regions covered in the global veterinary pharmaceuticals report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global veterinary pharmaceuticals market is segmented by type into veterinary vaccines, veterinary antibiotics, veterinary parasiticides, other types; by end user into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies and drug stores; by route of administration into oral, other routes of administration; by animal type into companion animals, livestock animals; by vaccines into inactivated vaccines, attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines.

