Verizon is your home for awesome. Introducing the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s the news: Starting April 6, Verizon will be offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in Awesome Graphite. How awesome is that? But wait, the news gets even awesomer. For a limited time, get a Galaxy A54 5G for as low as $10 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $499.99 retail), if you add a new line on select 5G Unlimited plans1. Also, you can get 20% off Galaxy A54 5G cases and screen protectors from Incipio, Otterbox, Samsung, Speck and Verizon2.



Why it’s so awesome: Galaxy A54 5G takes full advantage of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, so you can easily share your latest photos and videos, game in the brightest conditions and handle your business on the go.

In addition, the Galaxy A54 5G lets you:

Take stunning day and night photographs that you can easily enhance with new creative editing tools.

Fully immerse yourself in what you're doing with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, fine-tuned for astounding outdoor visibility.

Be productive and connected with fast 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity, a long-lasting battery and an IP67 durability rating.

Stay connected without compromising security thanks to Samsung Knox security and a new Security and Privacy Dashboard.

Pairs awesomely with: Anyone who wants all the great features of Galaxy smartphones, including an excellent camera, vivid screen and 5G Ultra Wideband at an affordable price. Also, this phone is great for business power users that need a phone that can stand up to a work environment and store all your data safely and securely.

If you want a Galaxy A54 5G and aren’t a Verizon customer yet, sign up for Verizon Free Trial and get unlimited premium data on our fastest 5G network for 30 days for free, without disrupting your existing service. Simply download the My Verizon app ( iOS or Android ) on your unlocked phone and start your Free Trial today.

Visit verizon.com on April 6 to order your new Galaxy A54 5G. Now that’s awesome.

1$499.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan) plans req'd. Less $139.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

2For a limited time. While supplies last.

