Lice Clinics of America to Provide Families Peace of Mind this Easter

Nashua, NH, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A local business will be helping families find eggs of a different kind this Easter season. This Saturday Lice Clinics of America clinics in Nashua, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine, will offer free screenings to help families be lice-free.

“We thought it would be a fun way to serve the families in our community as well as celebrate the season by providing professional screenings for lice and eggs, free of charge.” said Christine Cherry, who owns the clinics.

Cherry said that sometimes people have head lice without realizing it; or they may have been around someone who had lice and just want to confirm they aren’t infested. In either situation, having a professional tell them that they do or don’t have lice can be helpful.

For those that do have lice, Cherry’s clinics offer a professional, guaranteed treatment that uses a heated-air medical device called AirAllé. The treatment takes about an hour. Families who come in for head screenings on the 8th can make appointments for a discounted treatment or purchase home treatment options at a discount.

The free lice screenings will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the following clinic locations:

71 Spit Brook Road, Nashua, NH 03060, 603-318-2857 LiceClinicsNewHampshire.com

640 Brighton Ave, Portland, ME 04101, 603-605-1914, LiceClinicsPortlandME.com

Cherry recommends scheduling an appointment as soon as possible as space is limited.

About Lice Clinics of America

The Lice Clinics of America (www.liceclinicsofamerica.com) franchise is the world’s largest network of professional lice treatment centers. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah