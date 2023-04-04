Global Digital Pathology Market Report 2023: North America was the Largest Market in 2022

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital pathology market grew from $0.89 billion in 2022 to $0.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The digital pathology market is expected to grow to $1.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7%.

Major players in the digital pathology market are Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3D-Histech Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Visiopharm A/S, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Corista, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Huron Digital Pathology Inc., Indica Labs, Inc., and Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Objective Pathology Services, and XIFIN.

The digital pathology market consists of the sales of slide scanners, software, and reagents. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Digital pathology is the process of use of digital imaging for pathology procedures. Digital pathology equipment converts glass slides into high-resolution digital images by utilizing slide scanner hardware, software, and services. These images can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer or mobile screen.



North America was the largest region in the digital pathology market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the digital pathology market. The regions covered in the digital pathology report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in digital pathology include scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems. Scanner uses of microscopic array technology to produce a three-dimensional digital representation of a pathology slide for viewing and automated image analysis.

Software transfers the data into a digital medium for image review and analysis and tissue image analysis. Communication systems are used to communicate between separate whole slide acquisition, storage, and viewing components and also to remote colleagues using real-time telepathology. Storage systems consist of the digital archives of samples which allows for long-term analysis and other predictive analytics.

The different types of pathology are human pathology and veterinary pathology. It is used by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals and reference laboratories, academic & research institutes for drug discovery, disease diagnosis, teleconsultation, and training & education.



The increased prevalence of cancer contributed to the growth of the digital pathology market. Digital pathology allows patients to accelerate the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, and thus in increase in cancer cases is driving the growth of the market. according to the 2021 American Cancer Society report, 1.8 million new cases of cancer diagnosed were diagnosed in 2020.

There is a rise in the number of cancer cases due to the growing elderly population globally coupled with unhealthy lifestyles. Increasing incidences of cancer increases the demand for digital pathology as it makes it easier to access the image faster, view all relevant information, and help diagnose faster.



The lack of trained pathologists acted as a restrain for the digital pathology market in the historic period. Pathologists are critical in performing laboratory tests essential for disease diagnosis as pathologists need to examine samples and interpret medical laboratory tests for patients to receive proper treatment. There is a dearth of pathologists in the Asia-Pacific region and countries in Africa.

For instance, In February 2022, according to a forensic magazine report, 217 bodies were waiting to be examined by the state's forensic pathologists, and the figure might rise to 300 in less than two weeks. Moreover, more than 200 bodies were waiting for autopsies.



The launch of endoscopy systems with artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining popularity in the digital pathology market. Artificial intelligence-based systems have been advanced to anatomize endoscopic images. They identify neoplasms with high accuracy and low interobserver variation.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

