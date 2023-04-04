Global Sunglasses Market to 2032: North America was the Largest Region in 2022

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sunglasses Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sunglasses market grew from $15.54 billion in 2022 to $16.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The sunglasses market is expected to grow to $20.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Major players in the sunglasses market are Fielmann AG, Marcolin S.p.A. (Marcolin Group), De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Stylrite Optical Industries, Eyevan Inc., Marchon Eyewear, EssilorLuxottica, Luxottica, Charmant, Randolph Engineering, Inc., Stylrite Optical Industries., Maui Jim, Inc., Revo, Xiamen Asa Sunglasses Co, Adidas AG, and Prada.

The sunglasses market consists of sales of Photochromic glasses, Blue lense glasses, and Anti-reflective lenses. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sunglasses are glasses with tinted or colored glasses which protect the eyes from sunlight. It helps to eliminate harmful effects on the eyelid, cornea, lens, and retina. Additionally, patients are advised to use sunglasses after some surgical procedures.



North America was the largest region in the sunglasses market in 2022 and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sunglasses market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of sunglasses include non-polarized and polarized. The non-polarized sunglasses refer to sunglasses that are coated with anti-reflecting lenses which allow a person to see into the sky and underwater better than polarized sunglasses. It treats day and night the same and it is used for driving, hiking, golfing, fishing, and any other outdoor activity where glare is a major concern. Non-polarized sunglasses do not block all light the way that polarized sunglasses do.

The different designs in sunglasses include aviator/pilot, rectangle, round, square, oval, cat eye, and others. The different types of frames in sunglasses include injected, metal, acetate, and others, and they are distributed through specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, online, and others.



The growing popularity of sunglasses as a fashion product is expected to propel the growth of the sunglasses market. The rise of consumer preference for well-designed and quality products to elevate their outfit and style has boosted the demand for sunglasses. Sunglasses bring instant symmetry to customers' faces which increases the perception of their natural beauty.



Polarized sunglass-cum-face shield is a key trend gaining popularity in the sunglasses market. A polarized sunglasses-cum-face shield is a type of sunglass with a full-face shield including a polarized lens. A polarized lens is a type of lens that filters out light. The polarized protective face shield is equipped with UV protection that covers the entire face from eyes to chin providing complete protection. This development attempts to set a new fashion trend after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The countries covered in the sunglasses market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



