General Motors Names Tenneco a 2022 Supplier of the Year

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Motors recognized Tenneco as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year event in San Antonio, Texas, last week.



GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This is the sixth consecutive time that Tenneco has received the Supplier of the Year award and fourth consecutive for Tenneco’s Powertrain business group.

Tenneco Powertrain’s 2022 Supplier of the Year Award is for outstanding performance in the category of Connecting Rods and Pistons, which includes Tenneco’s pistons, rings and bearings components. Tenneco Powertrain is a leader in design, coatings and advanced materials along with proprietary processes that contribute to lighter, more compact engines with higher performance, greater efficiency and durability to reduce emissions and improve fuel economy.

“We are grateful for this honor,” said Davide Girelli, Executive Vice President of Tenneco and President of Powertrain. “I thank GM for its business and the trust it continues to place in our team. Receiving this important award again for 2022 is due, in large part, to a history of successful collaboration over many years. I am proud of how our teams work hard to maintain outstanding performance and deliver innovative, high-value solutions for GM.”

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Each year, GM’s Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such as Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. Visit http://www.tenneco.com to learn more.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

