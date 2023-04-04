Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 27 to 31 March 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 27 March 2023 to 31 March 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|15 000
|56,7300
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|56,6847
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|56,6894
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|56,7327
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|17 000
|56,8811
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|6 000
|56,8129
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|56,6278
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 500
|56,6364
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|8 000
|57,2349
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|3 923
|57,2594
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|907
|57,2475
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|745
|57,2530
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|12 415
|57,6458
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|5 486
|57,6312
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|1 208
|57,5877
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|1 891
|57,6188
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|15 265
|57,4018
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|4 970
|57,3810
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|1 800
|57,3843
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 800
|57,3682
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment