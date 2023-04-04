Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 27 to 31 March 2023)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 27 March 2023 to 31 March 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Mar-23 FR0000073298 15 000 56,7300 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Mar-23 FR0000073298 4 000 56,6847 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Mar-23 FR0000073298 1 000 56,6894 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Mar-23 FR0000073298 1 000 56,7327 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Mar-23 FR0000073298 17 000 56,8811 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Mar-23 FR0000073298 6 000 56,8129 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 000 56,6278 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 500 56,6364 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Mar-23 FR0000073298 8 000 57,2349 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Mar-23 FR0000073298 3 923 57,2594 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Mar-23 FR0000073298 907 57,2475 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Mar-23 FR0000073298 745 57,2530 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Mar-23 FR0000073298 12 415 57,6458 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Mar-23 FR0000073298 5 486 57,6312 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Mar-23 FR0000073298 1 208 57,5877 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Mar-23 FR0000073298 1 891 57,6188 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Mar-23 FR0000073298 15 265 57,4018 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Mar-23 FR0000073298 4 970 57,3810 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Mar-23 FR0000073298 1 800 57,3843 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 800 57,3682 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.





