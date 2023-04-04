Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 27 to 31 March 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 27 March 2023 to 31 March 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Mar-23FR000007329815 00056,7300XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Mar-23FR00000732984 00056,6847DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Mar-23FR00000732981 00056,6894TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Mar-23FR00000732981 00056,7327AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Mar-23FR000007329817 00056,8811XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Mar-23FR00000732986 00056,8129DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Mar-23FR00000732982 00056,6278TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Mar-23FR00000732982 50056,6364AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Mar-23FR00000732988 00057,2349XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Mar-23FR00000732983 92357,2594DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Mar-23FR000007329890757,2475TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Mar-23FR000007329874557,2530AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Mar-23FR000007329812 41557,6458XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Mar-23FR00000732985 48657,6312DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Mar-23FR00000732981 20857,5877TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Mar-23FR00000732981 89157,6188AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Mar-23FR000007329815 26557,4018XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Mar-23FR00000732984 97057,3810DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Mar-23FR00000732981 80057,3843TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Mar-23FR00000732982 80057,3682AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

 

