Overactive Bladder Treatment Market to Hit USD 4.89 Billion by 2030 driven by the Growing Awareness about OAB and Availability of Advanced Diagnostic Tools | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report from SNS Insider, the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market was assessed at USD 3.63 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand to USD 4.89 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Overactive Bladder (OAB) is a common medical condition characterized by a sudden and uncontrollable urge to urinate, which may lead to involuntary leakage of urine, also known as urinary incontinence. Overactive bladder can be caused by several factors such as nerve damage, bladder infections, or hormonal changes, but it is most commonly associated with aging. The treatment of overactive bladder involves a combination of lifestyle modifications, medications, and, in some cases, surgical procedures.

The drivers for the Overactive bladder treatment market include factors such as the increasing prevalence of overactive bladder (OAB) among aging populations, rising awareness about OAB and its treatment options, the growing availability of effective OAB treatments, and the emergence of novel therapies with improved efficacy and safety profiles. Additionally, the expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing regions, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures are also expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Impact of Recession on Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

The impact of a recession on the overactive bladder treatment market is complex and can be influenced by several factors. While economic downturns can lead to reduced healthcare spending and limited access to healthcare services, the growing prevalence of OAB among aging populations may counterbalance this impact by driving demand for effective treatment options.

Key Regional Developments

As per the market analysis, North America holds the largest share of the global overactive bladder treatment market, owing to factors such as high awareness levels, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a significant number of patients suffering from overactive bladder in the region. Moreover, the North American market is characterized by the presence of major market players, a higher proportion of the elderly population, and an increase in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, which can lead to overactive bladder. Europe, on the other hand, is the second-largest market for overactive bladder treatment, primarily driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population, and a growing number of patients suffering from overactive bladder.

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.63 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 4.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.8% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Overactive Bladder Treatment Market: Key Segmentation • By Disease Type (Idopathic OAB and Neurogenic OAB)

• By Drug type (Anticholinergic (Solifenacin, Oxybutynin, Tolterodine, Darifenacin), Mirabegron)

• By Pharmacotherapy (Fesoterodine, Tolterodine, Trospium, Anticholinergics, Solifenacin, Oxybutynin, Darifenacin) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Study

The mirabegron segment is expected to continue to experience substantial growth over the next few years due to its high efficacy and safety profile, as well as its increased adoption by healthcare professionals.

The fesoterodine segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market. This can be attributed to the medication's high efficacy in treating OAB symptoms and its increased adoption by healthcare professionals.

Recent Developments Related to the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, has received the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its overactive bladder treatment drug. The drug, which is expected to hit the US market soon, is designed to provide relief to people suffering from symptoms such as frequent urination, urgency to urinate, and incontinence.

Indian pharmaceutical company MSN Group has announced the launch of its new drug Fesobig, which is designed to treat urinary incontinence and overactive bladder. The drug, which has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India, is expected to offer an effective and convenient treatment option for patients suffering from these conditions.

