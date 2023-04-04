H&R Block Continues to Drive Innovation with New Vice President of Data Science & Analytics

KANSAS CITY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced that Rob Horrobin has joined the organization as Vice President, Data Science & Analytics. Horrobin reports to H&R Block's Chief Financial Officer, Tony Bowen, and will lead his team of 50 associates to enhance business decisions with best-in-class data mining and implementation capabilities as well as machine learning innovation – all informing the company’s Purpose: to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere.



"Our Data Science & Analytics team drives analysis and innovation that better informs strategic decisions," said Bowen. "Rob will champion the data-driven culture at H&R Block and focus on continuous learning and process enhancement through business intelligence data platforms that challenge the status quo."

Prior to joining Block, Horrobin spent nearly five years at Pacific Life focused on scaling data science and analytics capabilities. Before that, he led the Insurance Operations Optimization & Decision Analytics practice at John Hancock, the U.S. division of Toronto-based Manulife (NYSE: MFC). He also spent two years in the United Kingdom as a special advisor to the Royal Navy and BAE Systems, Inc. in support of the Astute class nuclear submarine program.

“I’m excited to join an organization that has built strong trust with our clients over the last 68 years,” said Horrobin. “The bold Block Horizons vision, Connected Culture and strong top-down commitment to Data Science & Analytics has permeated the organization and created an ideal place for me to contribute.”

Horrobin holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Delaware and both a Master of Business Administration and Master of Science, Information Systems, from Boston University.

