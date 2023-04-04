BitKeep & Bitget: Missed out on the $ARB Airdrop? Here's Your Chance to Qualify for our Exclusive "KEY" NFT Airdrop!

Singapore City, Singapore, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missed out on the $ARB Airdrop? Fret not, because here's your chance to qualify for our "KEY" NFT Airdrop!

Following BitKeep's brand upgrade on March 29, BitKeep and Bitget have jointly launched the "Power of B, 2023 Annual Airdrop Plan" campaign to celebrate this momentous occasion with all Web3 users. More details of the campaign tasks pertaining to this month-long event, which will begin on April 3, will be gradually revealed over time, so stay tuned!

Even though NFTs will be the main feature of the event, do not mistake them for merely as such! Even greater surprises and benefits await users on the horizon.

Today marks the launch of the "KEY" NFT airdrop event.

The "KEY" NFT will serve as an access pass for users to participate in a series of activities within the broader "Power of B" campaign.

It's important to keep in mind, however, that the "KEY" NFT is only just the beginning.

On March 25, we posted an extra-special tweet on our Twitter: " See You in April?"

A big thank you to everyone for your participation! We were certainly blown away by the amazing response. A few lucky users will be selected to qualify for the Airdrop, so do keep an eye out for that and congratulations if you have been selected!

Moving forward, here's how you can get your hands on the "KEY" NFT Airdrop:

1. For existing BitKeep users, we will be conducting airdrops based on your past activities and transaction volume.

2. For new users, you may receive the "KEY" NFT Airdrop whitelist upon completion of Galxe or QuestN tasks. Do bear in mind that whitelist spots are distributed on a first come, first served basis, as there are limited spots available!



3. This week, BitKeep's official Twitter account will be releasing a whitelist application form for the "KEY" NFT, which will only be available for a limited time. The whitelist will similarly be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

4. Additionally, we will also be offering whitelist spots to loyal partners who have continuously supported both BitKeep and Bitget.

Do note, however, that several restrictions and regulations will be implemented to avoid Sybil attacks and the monopolization of the "KEY" NFT by a small number of users. Successful whitelist applicants can expect to have the "KEY" NFT delivered to their indicated addresses by April 11, so be sure to participate in the event before then and don't miss out!

Additional Notes:

1. If you have applied for the "KEY" NFT whitelist through the Polygon address of your BitKeep wallet, we seek your patience and understanding to await our airdrops alongside the next event announcement.

2. If you are not using BitKeep yet, we recommend downloading BitKeep wallet before participating in the event. You may also add the Polygon mainnet to your BitKeep wallet by following this guide here.

3. Download the BitKeep wallet to import or create a new wallet after obtaining the "KEY" NFT, and transfer the "KEY" NFT to the BitKeep wallet to participate in activities for more airdrop rewards.

If you have made it to the end of this post, congratulations! Fill up this Google form to notify us of the Polygon address of your BitKeep wallet! Lucky users will be added to our growing whitelist, so good luck!

The "KEY" is only the beginning. Get your BitKeep wallet ready and revel in the Power of B, because surprise airdrops are on their way to you!

Until next week!

Official Website：https://web3.bitget.com/en

