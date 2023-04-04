Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Strategic Business Report 2023: Retail and Marketing Apps Dominate the Developer Investments in AR

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.5% CAGR and reach US$40.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 35% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28% CAGR
The Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.9% and 25.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured) -
- Apple Inc.
- Augmensys GmbH
- Augment
- Augmented Pixels Inc.
- Blippar
- Catchoom Technologies
- DAQRI
- Google Inc.
- Gravity Jack
- Hunter Research and Technology, LLC
- LM3LABS Corp.
- Marxent Labs LLC
- Mollejuo Software, Inc.
- Mybrana Network S.L.
- Niantic, Inc.
- Occipital Inc.
- Seabery Augmented Technology
- Snap, Inc.
- ViewAR GmbH
- VividWorks Ltd.
- Wikitude GmbH
- Zappar Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|229
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$9.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$74.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence with Digital Information and Media
- Recent Market Activity
- Brief Overview of Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Augmented Reality
- AR in Digital Marketing
- AR and Mapping
- Education
- Industry Applications
- Select Innovative Companies in AR/VR Space (2017)
- Factors Stimulating AR Demand
- Integration of Mobile Technology and Augmented Reality Gains Momentum
- Mobile AR Apps to Play Definitive Role in AR/VR Market
- Benefits of Mobile AR Solutions to Key Industries
- Factors Boosting Adoption of AR
- Tourism
- Retail
- Gaming
- Entertainment
- Businesses and Economy
- Stakeholders Eye on Delivering Immersive Experiences using Mobile AR/VR
- Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Applications: Where, What and How to Display AR on a Mobile Device
- Latest Augmented Reality Trends to Favor Mobile AR
- Apple and Google Target Mobile AR
- AR Chipsets and Sensors
- Enhanced Mobile Experience
- Gains for Mixed Reality
- AR Smartphones and HUD Technology
- Next-Generation AR Headsets
- Use of Mobile AR for Marketing
- AR to Topple VR
- Adoption across Diverse Industries
- Retailers to Embrace AR
- Mobile Augmented Reality: Major Milestones Over the Years
- Early AR Limited to Scientific Use for High-end Applications
- ARToolKit: A Major Breakthrough for Mobile AR
- ARQuake Game: First Outdoor Mobile AR Video Game
- BatPortal: First PDA Enabled Wireless AR System
- Mobile AR Penetrates the Mobile Phone Ecosystem
- Advent of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Brought MAR Closer to Mainstream Consumer Market
- Global Market Outlook
- Futuristic Goals for Mobile AR in a Nutshell
- Competitive Landscape
- Progress Made by Major Companies in the Field of Augmented Reality
- Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Mobile AR
- Leading Mobile AR Tools Available for Developers of AR Game or App
- Select Mergers & Acquisitions for 2015 & 2016
- Select Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2016 & 2017)
- Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2015)
- Select Innovative Mobile AR Apps Developed in Recent Past
- Crowd Funding: A Key Fund Generation Strategy for Mobile AR Vendors
- Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Drivers and Restraints
- Augmented Reality Explodes into Mainstream
- Notable AR Milestones
- Promising Developments
- Rapid Proliferation of Mobile App Stores Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
- Freemium Apps with In-App Purchases Score over Paid Apps & Free Ad-Sponsored Apps
- Retail and Marketing Apps Dominate the Developer Investments in AR
- Technology Developments & Innovations: Spearheading Growth
- Markerless Augmented Reality
- Cloud Computing Support for Mobile AP Apps
- Smart Glasses: The New Age HMI Device Revolutionizes the Mobile AR Market
- Growing Investments in Google Glasses & Other Smart AR Glasses Bodes Well for Smart Glasses MAR Apps
- Mobile AR Game Apps: The Major Revenue Contributor
- Gaming Dominate Mobile Apps Content Worldwide: Opportunities Galore for MAR Apps
- Opportunity Indicators
- Augmentation in Smartphone's Computational Capability Drives Location-Based AR
- Increasing Focus on Disruptive Technologies to Boost Market Prospects in the Enterprise Sector
- Mobile AR and Mobile CRM Convergence Transform Sales and Services Processes
- Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0: The Next Big Thing for Mobile AR in the Enterprise Sector
- Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR and Smart Wearables Adoption at the Workplace
- Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce
- Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications
- Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market
- Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and MCommerce
- Rising Prominence of Preventive Healthcare Spurs Demand for Healthcare MAR Apps
- Other High-Growth Application Areas for Mobile AR
- Retailers & Marketers
- Tourists
- Instructional Manuals and Videos
- Robust Demand for Smartphones & Tablet PCs Offering Compelling MAR Experience Drives Market Growth
- Rising Mobile Subscriptions Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
- Developments in High-Speed Networks Support New App Possibilities for Mobile AR
- Enabling Mobile AR and VR with 5G Networks
- Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Mobile AR
- Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets
- Lack of Visibility
- Technology Limitations
- Failure to Meet Consumer Expectations
- Privacy Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x69aqo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment