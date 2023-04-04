Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Urgent Need to De-carbonize Energy Production for Mitigating Climate Change Sustains Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment estimated at US$82.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$103.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR



The Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with Minimal Carbon Emissions

Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to Drive the Vision of the "Plutonium Economy"

China's Growing Prominence in the Global Nuclear Power Industry

US Continues to Remain the Single Largest Nuclear Power Market in the World

Russia: Global Leader for Cutting-Edge Fast-Fission Reactor Technology

State of Nuclear Power in Major Markets Summarized

Asia

Russia and East Europe

Western and Central Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Japan's Fukushima Disaster: Major Growth Impeding Factor for the Global Nuclear Power Industry

Despite Growth in Nuclear Power Generation, Contribution to the Global Energy Mix Declines

Interest in Nuclear Power Generation Continues to Wane Globally

Innovation in Nuclear Power is the Key for Future of Sustainable Energy

Need for International Cooperation: The Solution to Nuclear Power Industry Woes

Global Market Outlook: Optimistic Long Term Outlook amidst Short Term Issues and Challenges

Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities in the Near Term

Nuclear Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Urgent Need to De-carbonize Energy Production for Mitigating Climate Change Sustains Market Growth for Nuclear Power

Despite Numerous Issues and Challenges, Nuclear Energy Offers Clean Electricity and Energy Independence

Low-carbon Nuclear Electricity Critical for Realizing the 2C Scenario

Will Nuclear Power Generation Result in Long-Term Ecological Impact: The Debate Continues

Growing Number of New Plant Constructions Offset Reactor Retirements and Benefit Nuclear Capacity Expansion

Construction and Upgrading of Nuclear Plants

Capacity Gains through Uprating

Plant Retirements and Lifetime Extensions

Accounting for Two-Thirds of Under-Construction Reactors Globally, Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront of Nuclear Power Generation

Uprating and Life-Extension of Existing Nuclear Reactors Lend Traction to Market Growth

Need to Complement Fossil Fuel Power with Sustainable Nuclear Power for Meeting Surging Electricity Demand: An Important Growth Driver

Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in Urbanization Propel Electricity Demand

Developing Countries to Drive Electricity Consumption and Production

Tougher Safety Norms: A Boon for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Monitoring

Uranium Prices to Power Higher in Sync with Growing Global Nuclear Power Capacity

Number of Existing and Potential Applications Drive Lithium Demand in the Nuclear Power Industry

Lithium: The Only Stable Element for Producing Net Energy through Nuclear Fission

Thorium: Minimizing Fuel Wastage and Mitigating Concerns Associated with Uranium-Based Nuclear Power

Significance of Thorium as Nuclear Fuel

Types of Reactors Suitable for Thorium

Projects Using Thorium Fuel to Generate Electricity

R&D Efforts Involving Key Reactor Types

Other Notable Research Efforts

Key Challenges Associated with Thorium Fuel Cycles

Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Dent Market Prospects for Nuclear Power

Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution

High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants

Despite Ongoing Evolution in Nuclear Reactor Technologies, Nuclear Construction Hits Numerous Roadblocks

Construction Status of Major Generation III+ Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide

Factors Responsible for Construction Delays and Ongoing Efforts for Extending Operational Lifetime of NPPs

Standardization, Continuity and Strict Centralization Key to Reducing Nuclear Energy Costs

Prohibitive Cost, Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear Fuel Disposal

Growing Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants

Dearth of Skilled Manpower

