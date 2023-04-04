Call for Committees: Code Development, Interpretation and Correlation Committees

Washington D.C., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What is happening?

The International Code Council is seeking volunteers for the following committees:

Code Development Committees (CDCs) International Code Development Committees are an instrumental part of the ICC Code Development Process. The Code Development Committees are responsible for the review and evaluation of code change proposals.

Code Interpretation Committees (CICs) The purpose of the Interpretation Committees is to provide technical support to adopting jurisdictions by processing official interpretations for the International Codes.

Code Correlation Committee (CCC) The Code Correlation Committee (CCC) is responsible for evaluating matters of consistency, coordination and format in the International Codes.



Why is this important to your readers?

The call for committee members is the first step in the Code Council’s code development process for its International Codes® (I-Codes), a coordinated, modern set of building codes used in all 50 U.S. states and many countries worldwide. For more than 90 years, participation on the committees has been on a volunteer basis and professionals from all related fields such as code officials, contractors, architects, engineers and home builders are encouraged to apply to serve on the committees that preside over the Committee Action Hearings.

Due to the extensive expertise of these committees, the I-Codes are the most widely used and highly regarded set of building safety codes in the world. The I-Codes provide a minimum safeguard for people at home, at school, at play and in the workplace. This is a great opportunity to help protect the lives of almost 2 billion people globally.

The application deadline for all committees is June 1, 2023. You can learn more and apply for these committees here.

If you have any questions, please contact the Code Council’s Deputy Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Russ Manning, at rmanning@iccsafe.org