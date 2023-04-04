Blank Rome Welcomes Labor and Employment Partner Travis K. Jang-Busby in California

Los Angeles and Irvine, CA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Travis K. Jang-Busby has joined the firm’s Orange County and Los Angeles offices as a partner in the Labor & Employment practice group. With extensive experience counseling clients on state and federal wage and hour law, Travis defends employers in high-stakes litigation. He joins from Procopio, where he was a partner in the Labor & Employment practice.

Travis is the latest addition to Blank Rome’s growing California offices, which welcomed senior counsel Robert Handler in Los Angeles and partner Joseph Welch in Orange County since the start of the year. The firm’s West Coast offices have expanded to over 70 attorneys combined over the last two years in the practice areas of corporate, finance, M&A, IP, cybersecurity and data privacy, and real estate.

“We are thrilled to welcome Travis to our growing Los Angeles and Orange County offices and nationally recognized Labor & Employment group,” said Grant Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “California is an important market for our firm, and we are proud of the steady and strategic growth that we have achieved over the recent years to expand service offerings and capabilities that support our clients’ goals with the addition of talented attorneys in key practice areas.”

Travis represents a wide range of companies—from startups to the Fortune 50—in labor & employment and commercial litigation. He devotes a large portion of his practice to representing employers in class action cases and matters arising under the Private Attorneys General Act (“PAGA”).

In addition to his litigation practice, Travis conducts internal investigations and provides clients with guidance on workplace policies, compensation strategies, and personnel management issues.

“Travis is a strong addition to our team as we continue to help our clients navigate California’s unique, ever-evolving employment law landscape,” said Brooke Iley, Partner and Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Labor & Employment practice group. “With new state laws around compensation, leave, and retaliation going into effect this year, Travis will be an excellent resource for our clients based or operating in California.”

“Blank Rome’s core competencies and national footprint provide me with the ideal platform to support my clients and their wide range of legal and business needs,” Jang-Busby said. “I was also drawn to the people and culture of the firm and am confident that it will be a great place for me to plant strong roots and grow my practice.”

Travis earned his J.D. from California Western School of Law and his B.A. from Pepperdine University. He belongs to the San Diego County Bar Association and the Labor and Employment Division of the American Bar Association. Travis also sits on the board of directors of Adjoin, an organization that provides housing and job support to veterans and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

About Blank Rome

