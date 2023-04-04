Contact Lenses Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Bausch + Lomb, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Abbott Medical Optics & More

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Lenses: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This research report analyzes the global contact lens products and technologies market by product type and geographic region, focusing on soft and rigid lenses, the most prevalent types of contact lens products and technologies. The report covers both products and technologies affecting specifically the aging demographics.

Contact lenses are a perfect solution for managing eye defects such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism without compromising comfort and cosmetic appearance. Lenses are made from specially designed biomaterials with a range of properties optimized for a dynamic ocular environment and are effective, safe and comfortable to wear. Significant advancements have taken place over the past several decades, from the earlier polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) lenses to gas permeable (GP) lenses and later to soft traditional hydrogel and silicone hydrogel (SiHy) lenses. The market can be divided broadly into soft lenses, rigid permeable lenses, and other lenses, including surgical, digital, and ocular drug delivery lenses.



The increasing prevalence of eye disorders such as astigmatism and myopia is a crucial growth factor for the contact lens market. An ageing population, increased affordability, and technological advancements and innovations are other growth factors for the contact lens market. Contact lenses may be used for cosmetic and therapeutic applications, and the growing attention to personal image and fashion among Asian consumers has increased demand in those regions. Cosmetic contact lens manufacturers target teenagers and the younger generation primarily.



Comfort is a crucial requirement for contact lenses for patients, and discomfort is the primary reason for discontinuing their use. Over the past few years, significant developments have occurred in the field of contact lens comfort, and growth in the market can be attributed to these new products that have increased comfort and performance. Innovations include silicone hydrogel materials, toric lenses for astigmatism management and multifocal lenses for near-blurred vision. The advantages offered by daily disposable lenses have also bolstered sales over the period.



The increasing acceptance of photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) and laser-assisted-in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgeries for vision correction threatens the growth of the contact lens market. The lower durability of soft contact lenses made with flexible polymer-plastic materials is also a challenge to the development of this market. (The frequency of replacing contact lenses is based on replacement schedules suggested by the individual manufacturer.)



A small number of players dominate the contact lens market: Bausch + Lomb (a Valeant Pharmaceuticals company), CooperVision Inc. (a subsidiary of Cooper Companies Inc.), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Alcon (a Novartis division), and Abbott Medical Optics Inc. (a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories). Other contributors to this market include ABB Optical Group, Unilens Vision, Contamac, Excel Optics, Eagle Optics, Essilor International SA, Hoya Corp., Hydrogel Vision Corp., SynergEyes Inc., and others.



Soft contact lenses continue to dominate the marketplace, and silicone hydrogel (SiHy) lenses, in particular, are poised to continue their increasing popularity. The global market for GP lenses is primarily influenced by the increased demand for corneal refractive therapy (CRT) and orthokeratology (ortho-k) lenses. The introduction of scleral lenses also helped the GP contact lens market to grow.

Report Includes

22 data tables and 13 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for contact lenses

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, 2022, and projections of CAGRs through 2028

Coverage of present and future strategies within the contact lens market, which includes soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses and several other types, which can be separated by design and by their usage

In-depth analysis of changing dynamics and adoption trends affecting developing economies concerning market penetration in these areas

Detailed analysis of applications, the regulatory environment, market projections and market shares

A breakdown of the market and its products by purpose, usability, design, corrective nature, and other characteristics

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alcon, Bausch + Lomb Inc., Hoya Corp., Johnson & Johnson, and Zeiss Group

Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

4.1 Characteristics of Contact Lens

4.2 Soft Lenses

4.3 Soft Lenses by Material

4.3.1 Silicone Hydrogel Soft Contact Lenses

4.3.2 Hydrophilic/ Hydrogel Soft Contact Lenses

4.4 Soft Lenses by Replacement Schedule

4.4.1 Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses and Hybrid Lenses

4.4.2 Other Contact Lenses

4.4.3 Design of Contact Lenses

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Usage

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market by Purpose of Contact Lenses

5.3 Applications for Corrective Contact Lenses

5.3.1 Therapeutic Use of Corrective Contact Lenses

5.3.2 Cosmetic Contact Lenses

Chapter 6 Emerging Technologies

6.1 Overview

6.2 Introduction

6.3 Developments & Innovations in Contact Lenses

6.3.1 Growth and Aging in Population

6.3.2 Change in Income

6.3.3 Health Conditions

6.3.4 Access to Digital Technology

6.3.5 Emerging Technology

6.3.6 Insurance and Reimbursement

Chapter 7 Evaluation of the Market Based on Geographic Region

7.1 Overview of the Geographical Distribution of the Market

7.1.1 North America

7.1.2 Europe

7.1.3 Asia-Pacific

7.1.4 Rest of the World (Row)

7.2 Summary of the Market for Contact Lens Types by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Overview

Chapter 9 Patents

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb Inc.

Bio-Tissue Inc.

Coopervision

Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International Bv

Ellex Medical Lasers

Essilor Luxottica

Eyenuk Inc.

Glaukos

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Hoya Corp.

Ioptima Ltd.

Iridex Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Lenstec Inc.

Lumenis

Oasis Medical Inc.

Quantel Medical

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Softcare

Staar Surgical

Topcon

Zeiss Group

