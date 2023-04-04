Efe Ivbijaro of Woods and Ivbijaro Expand to Other Part of UK, Asia and Europe, Bringing Their Expertise in Fresh Produce to New Markets

Liverpool, UK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woods and Ivbijaro, previously known as Best Fruits Co, is excited to announce the opening of its new warehouse in Barking, Essex. The warehouse is located in Valor Park, East Circular, Gascoigne Road, and covers an area of over 40,000 square feet. It will be one of the largest automated fruit sorting lines in the UK.



Woods and Ivbijaro is a family-based company that has been in the fresh produce industry for over 20 years. The company has come a long way from its early days when Efe Ivbijaro, a geography teacher from Liverpool, used to import and bunch fresh fruits from his garage in Finchley and make deliveries in his VW Camper Van to top London restaurants.

Over the years, the company has evolved and now supplies every possible fruit and vegetable, as well as a comprehensive range of dairy and deli products. Efe Ivbijaro ensures Woods and Ivbijaro supplies all sectors of food service, including Michelin star restaurants, contract caterers, schools, cafe chains, and restaurant groups. The company's fleet of refrigerated Lorries delivers six days a week, twice a day to London and the South East.

The company is delighted to open its new warehouse in Barking. This new facility put in place by Efe Ivbijaro will enable the team to continue to grow and expand the business, and provide even better service to its customers.

"For me, there’s nothing more special and unique than providing food service and fresh produce for families across the nation, and that’s what we do and aspire to do more out here." - Efe Ivbijaro

The new warehouse will enable Woods and Ivbijaro to increase its capacity to supply fresh produce to its customers across the UK. The company plans to expand further and is looking to expand to Asia and other parts of Europe by the end of 2023.

Woods and Ivbijaro is known for its excellent customer service, and the company's telesales team is available 18 hours a day under the immense supervision and motivation of Efe Ivbijaro to ensure that customers receive perfect service every day. The company also provides office fruit baskets, which are a great low-cost component of an employee well-being program and a lovely way to show employ

Furthermore, the company is committed to providing the satisfactory service to its customers, and its new warehouse in Barking is just one example of that commitment. The officials at the company looks forward to continuing to grow and expand its business and to provide its customers with the convenient possible service

"From the farm workers that work directly on farm land, to seed dealers, to products marketers, and everyone in between, thank you. It is because of dedicated people like you and I that we have the capacity and variety of food choices in the grocery store, giving families and consumers a relatable peace of mind that food and agricultural produce will always be on the shelves." - Efe Ivbijaro

About the Company – Woods and Ivbijaro

Woods and Ivbijaro is a family-owned business that has been supplying high-quality fruit and vegetables since 1995. With a strong reputation for excellence in the industry, the company has become one of the most trusted suppliers of fresh produce in Liverpool, East Anglia, and the Home Counties.

At Woods and Ivbijaro, they are passionate about sourcing the best local and international produce for their customers. They work closely with local farmers and suppliers to ensure that their customers receive only the freshest and highest-quality fruit and vegetables. Their team of experts carefully pack each order, ensuring that it arrives in perfect condition.

For more information, please visit the Woods and Ivbijaro website at https://woodsandivbijaro.com