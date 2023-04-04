Global Surgical Robots Market Size To Grow USD 105 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 20.1%

New York, United States , April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Robots Market Size is to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2021 to USD 18.4 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period. Increasing number of tissue damaged cases around the world is anticipated to drive the growth of the global surgical robots market.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1642

Surgical robots are mainly used for minimally invasive procedures conducted through small incisions. Moreover, many traditional open surgical procedures can be performed using surgical robots. Surgeries conducted with surgical robots in anatomical areas are exceedingly challenging for human surgeons to operate on to achieve accuracy in procedures. Surgical robots are designed to address the difficulties of invasive surgeries and are employed to improve the results of open surgical procedures. For different areas such as cardiovascular, orthopedics, neurosurgery, general surgery, gynecology, and obstetrics, even in anatomical areas that are difficult to reach by human surgeons Robotic surgery is employed. A surgeon can operate surgical robots from the comfort of their workplace using artificial arms that are equipped with surgical equipment and a camera arm that captures a magnified, high-definition 3-D image of the operative site. In the surgical robot, the key drivers include are increasing need for automation in the healthcare industry and the shifting trend towards advanced robotic surgeries which may boost the market growth.

COVID 19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted multiple layers of society, such as frontline workers & particularly those in direct connection with patients exposed to major risks. Medical Services have been primarily restricted, including the cancellation of elective surgeries, to fight pathogens spread and protect healthcare workers and patients. This factor poses a considerable burden for patients and immense economic loss for several hospitals. Utilizing the robot as a shielding layer separates the healthcare workers and the patient in an important till to fight the pathogen's fear and surgical volume maintenance. Compared to 2019 due to the covid 19 pandemic, there was a remarkable reduction in robot adoption has been noticed in 2020. This can be allocated to the decrease in surgical procedures and the shortage of manpower in manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the supply chain has been negatively impacted by the lockdown and shut down the major markets around the globe which would restrict the production of surgical robots in 2020.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 105 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Surgical Robots Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (General Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Neurosurgery), By Product & Service Type (Instrument & Accessories, Robotic Systems, Services), By End Users (Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030”. Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1642

The neurosurgery segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on system application, the surgical robots market is bifurcated into General Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, and Neurosurgery. Among these, neurosurgery is expected to expand the growth of the market due to the utilization of robots in neurosurgery procedures increases and the benefits provided by surgical robots over conventional surgical techniques are projected to accelerate the growth of the segments. Also, The rising incidence of neurological diseases such as strokes, neurodegenerative disease, epilepsy, chronic migraine &others, and also the increasing adoption rate of innovative technologies by surgeons or physicians. Moreover, the improvement in this region has been providing the market-required boost. For example, in February 2021, the FDA 510 (k) clearance for Aesculap, Inc.’s announced DIR800 3D digital infrared fluorescence, this innovation is used in neurosurgery to view intraoperative blood flow in the cerebral vascular area including, but not limited to, assessing cerebral aneurysm and vessel branch occlusion, as well as patency.

The hospital segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Based on the end users, the surgical robots market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. due to the rising healthcare investment in various economies and the hospitals are equipped with advanced surgical robots to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes the hospital segment is expected to hold the majority market share in 2021.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1642

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share 0f 42.31% during the forecast period

The North America Market is influenced by the market growth of the surgical robots market owing to an increase in the use of automated surgical equipment, through which the United States is developing more next-generation healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by the shortage of healthcare professionals & surgeons as per the patient population in the U.S. Also, the factors which can drive the regional market include, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. Among the major key factors to dominating the market growth of the North America Region is to increase in installed capacity of surgical robots, led by a large end-user base of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow market rapidly during the forecast period due to the rising elderly population market for orthopedic, neurological, and urological disorders which may increase the implementation of robotic surgical procedures.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Surgical Robots Market include Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics, Smith & Nephew, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Renishaw plc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Medtronic, THINK Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1642

Recent Development

On May 2022, in Columbia City, Sterigenics expanded its electron beam facility in Indiana. This facility offers essential E-beam sterilization services to help ensure the safety of medical devices and drug products.

In January 2021, TransEnterix declared the receiving CE mark approval for its Intelligent Surgical Unit that enables machine vision capabilities on the enhance Surgical System. This approval is looking forward to providing enhance laparoscopic programs in Europe, including access to this new technology, thus propelling them to the forefront of surgical innovation through augmented intelligence.

Browse Related Reports

Global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Treatment Type (Serotonin Antagonists, Dopamine Antagonists, Steroids, NK-1 Receptor Antagonists, Non-Pharmacological Treatment), By Distribution Channels (Hospitals, Retails Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Hyper, Super Markets), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/postoperative-nausea-and-vomiting-market

Global Isocitrate Dehydrogenase (IDH) Inhibitors Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (IDH1 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumor, IDH2 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumor, Others), By Application (FLT3 Inhibitor, DH Inhibitor, Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitor, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/isocitrate-dehydrogenase-idh-inhibitors-market

Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Diagnosis, Treatment), By End Users (Hospitals, Speciality Clinic, Home Healthcare, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter