Global Booster Pump Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9%

The Global Booster Pump Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

A booster pump helps to increase the pressure and volume of water which flows from different sources. Low-pressure water makes simple routine of life, such as bathing, brushing, etc. more hectic, but a booster pump can make these tasks easy and fast. A booster pump boosts the water's pressure and enhances the flow rate. The booster pump has blades that spin to increase air movement. In addition, it has an impeller inside, which maximizes the flow of water and pressure for the target location.



Booster pumps are available in the market as single-stage pumps and multi-stage pumps with on-and-off features. The control unit of the booster pump manages the pressure of water flow and keeps it constant for the whole process. When a low pressure of water is encountered, the pressure sensor sends signals to the control unit to escalate the pressure of the water and manage the flow of water. Booster pumps are categorized into single-stage and multi-stage pumps.



Single-stage booster pumps are commonly used in homes or other residential or commercial buildings that are at a distance from the regional municipal water supply.

Additionally, single-stage pumps are used in places where the pressure of water is low. Whereas, multi-stage booster pumps are used to escalate water supply in mountain & hilly locations for several reasons, for example, agriculture, commercial, and residential purposes. Also, multi-stages booster pumps are often installed in tall buildings to increase the reach of the water supply at the top of the building.



Market Growth Factors

Rising residential as well as commercial construction activities



The rising population of many developing countries surges the demand for residential buildings. The construction process requires a huge amount of water for consumption. Thus, the rise in water consumption through single water sources and poor water management provided by the municipal corporation is escalating the demand for booster pump installation.

The continuous development in the residential construction sector and improvement in domestic water-packaged booster pumps are anticipated to develop the growth of the market.



Increasing demand for energy efficient pumps



The implementation of strict regulation by the government on energy utilization and upgrade of domestic water booster pumps is proven to be energy saving.

This is predicted to surge the demand for energy efficient pumps. The pumps with the capability of controlling and managing the flow or pressure of the water are recognized as intelligent pumps. The rapid urbanization and modernization of infrastructure are providing significant potential for the expansion and development of the booster pump market.



Market Restraining Factors

Adverse impact on the environment



A booster pump functions on gas-powered engines which depends on fossil fuels and can potentially emit a considerable amount of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, nitrogen oxides, and small pollutants. These emissions from booster pumps are affecting the environment, and due to a few environmental concerns, many users are not opting for booster pumps. The environmental issues associated with the booster pumps may restrict the market growth during the projection period.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Type

Multi Stage

Single Stage

By Sales Type

Aftermarket

New Sales

By Application

Industrial

Agriculture

Residential

Water & Wastewater

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2243.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3116.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

