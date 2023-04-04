Global Network Performance Monitoring Market to 2028: Growing Need for Robust Network Monitoring Tools to Address Issues With Outages

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Performance Monitoring Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Enterprise Size, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Network Performance Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Broadcom, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Juniper Networks, Inc

Keysight Technologies, Inc

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

LogicMonitor, Inc

Paessler AG

Profitap HQ B.V

Nagios Enterprises, LLC

The process of visualizing, monitoring, optimizing, debugging, and reporting on the availability and health of the network as experienced by the users is known as network performance monitoring. Network performance monitoring (NPM) systems can use different types of telemetry, including network flow data, packed data, and device metrics, like SNMP, WMI, API, synthetic tests, CLI, and logs.



Additionally, packets are necessary for anything done on the network because they transport data between nodes. With the advancement in technology, the complexity of network management has increased. This is due to the prevalence of hybrid configurations among businesses today, which combine on-premise servers with cloud-based services.



Consequently, most companies want to establish a reliable network performance monitoring system. The company's success will depend on how well the network operates. In particular, if the network is down even for a few moments, the company could experience serious implications. In the event of data loss or theft, network monitoring is a modern technology that is used to trace and monitor computer networks.



It alerts or warns the network administrator in case of data loss and theft. Due to faulty devices' influence on network performance, ongoing network monitoring is essential. These systems continuously collect enormous amounts of data, which enables data to be filtered to find any anomalies using network monitoring tools. As a result, enterprises, cloud services, and telecommunications leverage these technologies. In addition, innovations in the electronics device and system sectors improve and modernize network monitoring systems.



Market Growth Factors

Growing need for robust network monitoring tools to address issues with outages.



Downtime, lost productivity, and even security issues can occur when network equipment fails. While hardware issues and malfunctions might bring the entire network to a complete halt, high processing or network utilization can painfully slow down operations.

These problems can be quickly identified and corrected with the help of network performance monitoring tools. Network monitoring saves costs for the company by minimizing downtime.

Many network monitoring technologies also add value by automatically integrating new devices, specifying network layouts, and revealing malicious activities or potential security breaches. In the upcoming years, the industry will have profitable growth prospects as a result of these factors.



Rising internet of things (IOT) expansion and the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend.



Employees are increasingly being provided personal mobile applications and devices to use for both personal and business purposes under the term 'bring your own device' or BYOD. Mobile device adoption has significantly increased as a result of organizations' greater support for BYOD.

The availability of a plethora of services, applications, and capabilities has increased the accessibility of storage, transmission, and receiving of large volumes of data on mobile devices. Passwords, credit card numbers, and usernames are among the sensitive data stored on mobile devices. Therefore, during the forecast period, these factors drive the growth of the network performance monitoring market.



Market Restraining Factor

Exorbitant costs related to network monitoring.



As more corporate functions go online, businesses must update their networks to provide capacity and new features. In addition to managing standard IT applications, networks increasingly need to serve a variety of business services like video conferencing and telephony, which require additional network bandwidth.

Additionally, multicasting protocols, autoconfiguration protocols, protocols for new endpoint devices, and IP virtualization capabilities are required to deploy new services on shared network infrastructure. As a result, the high implementation costs for NPM solutions are severely impeding the market's expansion for network performance monitoring.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By End User

IT & Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Governments & Public Sector Units

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

By Component

Hardware

Network Performance Monitoring Platforms

Network Terminal Access Points (TAPs)

Network Access Control (NAC) Appliances

Network Packet Brokers (NPBs) Appliances

Service

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2029.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3201.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixcpo5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment