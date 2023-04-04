BIC : Disclosure of trading in own shares for March 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For March 2023
CLICHY – April 05, 2023
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2023 :
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average weighted price in €
|Amount in €
|01/03/2023
|12 000
|61,5183
|738 219,60
|02/03/2023
|12 000
|61,6955
|740 346,00
|02/03/2023
|150
|61,6750
|9 251,25
|02/03/2023
|9 850
|61,6750
|607 498,75
|03/03/2023
|2 500
|61,7500
|154 375,00
|03/03/2023
|4 400
|61,7583
|271 736,52
|03/03/2023
|5 000
|61,7500
|308 750,00
|06/03/2023
|11 209
|61,6730
|691 292,88
|07/03/2023
|15 000
|62,4248
|936 372,56
|08/03/2023
|7 932
|62,1629
|493 076,12
|08/03/2023
|3 000
|62,1500
|186 450,00
|09/03/2023
|4 800
|62,5250
|300 120,00
|09/03/2023
|2 312
|62,6378
|144 818,59
|09/03/2023
|9 688
|62,6378
|606 835,01
|10/03/2023
|7 021
|62,0051
|435 337,89
|10/03/2023
|4 979
|62,0051
|308 723,45
|13/03/2023
|7 007
|59,7877
|418 932,41
|13/03/2023
|11 993
|59,7877
|717 033,89
|14/03/2023
|18 335
|59,8739
|1 097 787,96
|14/03/2023
|12 000
|59,9047
|718 856,40
|15/03/2023
|7 520
|59,2811
|445 793,87
|15/03/2023
|12 000
|59,1771
|710 125,20
|16/03/2023
|8 000
|58,8665
|470 931,70
|16/03/2023
|1 936
|59,1000
|114 417,60
|16/03/2023
|2 000
|58,8750
|117 750,00
|17/03/2023
|2 000
|58,9500
|117 900,00
|17/03/2023
|12 000
|58,8560
|706 272,00
|20/03/2023
|30 857
|58,3565
|1 800 706,52
|22/03/2023
|2 074
|59,2150
|122 811,91
|24/03/2023
|7 500
|59,3277
|444 957,75
|27/03/2023
|12 405
|59,8000
|741 819,00
|27/03/2023
|8 000
|59,8644
|478 915,20
|TOTAL
|267 468
|60,4118
|16 158 215,03
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
