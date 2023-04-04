Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $214.1 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.6%

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Platform, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market size is expected to reach $214.1 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 18.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

General Electric (GE) Co

Infineon Technologies AG

TDK Corporation

Fujikura Ltd

Amkor Technology, Inc

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

ASE Group (ASE Technology Holding)

Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology)

Schweizer Electronic AG (Wus Printed Circuit)

AT&S Group

System-in-package (SiP) solutions using embedded die packaging technology enable a size reduction of around 70% and are natively 3D-compliant. Miniaturization, enhanced electrical and thermal performance, heterogeneous integration, the potential for cost reduction, and effective OEM logistics are some of this technology's benefits.



Additionally, it provides quick turnaround for customized designs, outstanding robustness, and improved package dependability. Packaging with embedded dies is distinct from other kinds of packaging. Typically, the devices in many IC packages are positioned on top of a substrate. The substrate acts as a link between the devices and aboard in a system. There are several definitions for the phrase 'embedded packaging.'

However, in embedded die packaging, the concept uses a multi-step manufacturing process to embed components into the substrate. The base of an organic laminate substrate may accommodate the side-by-side integration of a die; many dies, MEMS, or passives. Copper-plated vias are used to link the parts. The board is where the embedded package is located overall, freeing up space in the system.



Embedded die packaging technology uses a multi-step manufacturing process to embed the components into the substrate. In the center of an organic substrate, a die, many dies, or a passive may be placed in a side-by-side configuration. Copper-plated vias, which are located on the board and save up space in the system, are used to link the components. The reduced storage benefit is projected to increase demand for embedded die packaging technology.



The need for embedded die packaging technology results from technological improvements and developments. Embedding technologies meet many criteria, including chip size, electrical performance, and connectivity. In addition, miniaturization allows for more flexible design and more significant board layouts because embedded components may be stacked in several layers with embedded components.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has mixed effects on the Embedded die packaging technology market. Lockdowns have been imposed and extended by the governments of various countries, which has caused production and industrial facilities to shut, creating a crisis and a labor shortage.

Therefore, it is determined that the market experienced a decline between 2019 and 2020 after taking into account the opinions of numerous industry experts from different segments of the value chain, including OEMs, suppliers, aggregators, end users, and distributors, in addition to the financial results of different businesses in the embedded die packaging technology ecosystem.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing demand for smaller electronic devices



Globally, the downsizing of electrical items is gaining ground quickly. Electronic, portable, lightweight, and lightweight electronic products are becoming more popular with customers. As a result, more people are using fewer electric components. Small form factor electrical components are being used in developing electronic devices to increase available space and enhance the final product design.

Customers want portable electronic gadgets that are tiny, modest in size, and packed with functionality. Companies are creating tiny circuits to fit most components onto a single die in order to improve user experience. Customers benefit from enhanced functionality when most components, including sensors and processors, are integrated into a single chip.



A rise in consumer electronics consumption and the use of 5g networks



Consumer electronics are one of the most widely used goods worldwide. Electronics for non-commercial usage is referred to as consumer electronics. The consumer electronics industry has grown tremendously due to the household sector's increasing adoption of a more extensive range of consumer electronics.

Integrating different digital technologies into consumer electronics devices is receiving significant investment from manufacturers, who also place more and more emphasis on giving customers high-quality experiences. In addition, new products with cutting-edge features are being introduced due to the leading market companies' increasing expenditures in R&D and innovation.



Market Restraining Factors

Associated high costs



The embedded die packaging technique is expensive so it might be a barrier to market expansion. Die packing involves intricate procedures, expensive equipment, and hefty costs. Despite silicon being the second most common material on Earth, wafer packaging is costly.

Silicon must be purified before being used to create semiconductor wafers and chips, a complicated procedure that raises costs. Because there are fewer businesses in this industry and fewer rivals due to the growing cost of packaging technologies, this market is vulnerable to abuse.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Vertical

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Platform

Embedded Die in IC Package Substrate

Embedded Die in Rigid Board

Embedded Die in Flexible Board

