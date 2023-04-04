Ability Center - Leading Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Provider - Rebranding 18 Stores under the United Access Brand

St. Louis, Missouri, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ability Center, one of the largest names in mobility retail, announced it will rebrand its 18 locations to United Access. The name change brings the total number of United Access locations to 50, significantly expanding the brand’s presence along the West Coast and securing its position as the second largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility products, and services in the United States.

“We are changing our name, but not our commitment to our customers, said Chad Blake Senior Vice President of Sales and Store Operations for United Access and former Ability Center President. “No matter what store you visit, you’ll experience the same high standards of service and care from the Ability Center consultants and technicians you’ve always known.”

Both United Access and Ability Center have served their customers for over 25 years, selling and servicing mobility equipment for individuals with physical disabilities and mobility challenges. In addition to new or preowned wheelchair accessible vehicles, the dealerships also supply rental wheelchair vans, wheelchair and scooter lifts, driving controls, scooters, transfer seats and more.

“Joining the United Access family allows us to expand our inventory selection and offer new products while continuing to offer superior service to our loyal customers,” said John Beering, President of United Access.

The rebranding has begun on the company’s digital channels and will continue in the stores over the next several months. United Access and its 50 locations will all fall under the BraunAbility Arch Retail family of brands.

Ability Center was founded by Darrell Heath in 1994 in San Diego, expanding to more than 120 employees and 18 locations across the western states, including Arizona, California, Oregon, Nevada, Florida, and most recently Washington. For more information on the transition, visit unitedaccess.com.







About United Access

Established in 1997 by Richard May, United Access is the second largest provider of wheelchair accessible vehicles, equipment and mobility products in the United States. Part of the BraunAbility Arch Retail family of brands, United Access partners with leading manufacturers to offer the best and safest products, including new and used accessible wheelchair vans, trucks and SUVs, wheelchair lifts and scooter lifts, hand controls, scooters, power transfer seats and more. Visit unitedaccess.com to learn more.