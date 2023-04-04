Dental 3D Printing Market Size & Share to Surpass $7.22 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental 3D Printing Market is valued at USD 2.13 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 7.22 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 30.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The increasing adoption of 3D printing in the dental industry is primarily attributed to the growing demand for customized dental solutions, rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases, and increasing investment in R&D activities by market players.

Dental 3D printing is a process of creating three-dimensional objects from a digital file. It is used in a variety of dental applications, including crowns and bridges, implants, orthodontics, and prostheses. The technology allows dentists to create customized dental solutions that are perfectly fitted to the patient's mouth. This can improve the fit and comfort of dental restorations, as well as reduce the risk of complications.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the global dental 3D printing market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing adoption of 3D printing in the dental industry, rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases, and increasing investment in R&D activities by market players.

The increasing adoption of 3D printing in the dental industry is primarily driven by the growing demand for customized dental solutions. 3D printing allows dentists to create customized dental restorations that are perfectly fitted to the patient's mouth. This can improve the fit and comfort of dental restorations, as well as reduce the risk of complications.

Rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases are also driving the growth of the market. Dental caries is a common tooth decay caused by bacteria in the mouth. It is the most prevalent chronic disease among children and adolescents worldwide. Other dental diseases include gum disease, tooth loss, and oral cancer. These diseases can lead to pain, infection, and other health problems. 3D printing can be used to create custom-made dental devices that can help to prevent and treat these diseases.

Increasing investment in R&D activities by market players is also driving the growth of the market. Market players are investing in R&D to develop new and innovative 3D printing technologies and applications for the dental industry. This is expected to further boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Top Players in the Global Dental 3D Printing Market

Stratasys Ltd. (US)

3D Systems Inc. (US)

EnvisionTEC (Germany)

DWS Systems SRL (Italy)

Renishaw (UK)

Formlabs (US)

Prodways Group (France)

SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany)

Carbon Inc. (US)

Concept Laser (Germany)

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany)

Rapid Shape (Germany)

Asiga (Australia)

Roland DG (Japan)

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (US)

SprintRay (US)

Zortrax (Poland)

Detax GmbH (Germany)

DMG America (US)

3Dresyns (Spain)

VOCO GmbH (Germany)

Dental Solutions Israel (Israel)

TRUMPF (Germany)

3BFab (Turkey)

Keystone Industries (US)



Top Report Findings

Based on application , the market is segmented into crowns and bridges, implants, orthodontics, prostheses, and others. Crowns and bridges are the most widely used application in dental 3D printing, followed by implants and orthodontics. Crowns and bridges are used to replace damaged or missing teeth. Implants are used to replace missing teeth roots. Orthodontics is used to correct crooked teeth. Prostheses are used to replace missing teeth or entire jaws.

, the market is segmented into crowns and bridges, implants, orthodontics, prostheses, and others. Crowns and bridges are the most widely used application in dental 3D printing, followed by implants and orthodontics. Crowns and bridges are used to replace damaged or missing teeth. Implants are used to replace missing teeth roots. Orthodontics is used to correct crooked teeth. Prostheses are used to replace missing teeth or entire jaws. Based on end-user , the market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics, and dental academic and research institutes. Dental laboratories are the largest end-user of dental 3D printing, followed by dental hospitals and clinics. Dental laboratories use 3D printing to create custom-made dental restorations. Dental hospitals and clinics use 3D printing to create surgical guides, models, and other patient-specific devices. Dental academic and research institutes use 3D printing for research and education purposes.

, the market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics, and dental academic and research institutes. Dental laboratories are the largest end-user of dental 3D printing, followed by dental hospitals and clinics. Dental laboratories use 3D printing to create custom-made dental restorations. Dental hospitals and clinics use 3D printing to create surgical guides, models, and other patient-specific devices. Dental academic and research institutes use 3D printing for research and education purposes. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for dental 3D printing, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about dental care.



Top Trends in Global Dental 3D Printing Market

Increasing adoption of 3D printing in the dental industry - 3D printing is being increasingly adopted in the dental industry for a variety of applications, such as creating custom-made dental restorations, surgical guides, and implants. 3D printing allows dentists to create customized dental restorations that are perfectly fitted to the patient's mouth. This can improve the fit and comfort of dental restorations, as well as reduce the risk of complications.

3D printing is being increasingly adopted in the dental industry for a variety of applications, such as creating custom-made dental restorations, surgical guides, and implants. 3D printing allows dentists to create customized dental restorations that are perfectly fitted to the patient's mouth. This can improve the fit and comfort of dental restorations, as well as reduce the risk of complications. Rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases - Dental caries is a common tooth decay caused by bacteria in the mouth. It is the most prevalent chronic disease among children and adolescents worldwide. Other dental diseases include gum disease, tooth loss, and oral cancer. These diseases can lead to pain, infection, and other health problems. 3D printing can be used to create custom-made dental devices that can help to prevent and treat these diseases.

Dental caries is a common tooth decay caused by bacteria in the mouth. It is the most prevalent chronic disease among children and adolescents worldwide. Other dental diseases include gum disease, tooth loss, and oral cancer. These diseases can lead to pain, infection, and other health problems. 3D printing can be used to create custom-made dental devices that can help to prevent and treat these diseases. Increasing investment in R&D activities by market players - Market players are investing in R&D to develop new and innovative 3D printing technologies and applications for the dental industry. This is expected to further boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market players are investing in R&D to develop new and innovative 3D printing technologies and applications for the dental industry. This is expected to further boost the growth of the market in the coming years. Government initiatives to promote the use of 3D printing in healthcare - Governments around the world are promoting the use of 3D printing in healthcare. This is expected to create favorable conditions for the growth of the dental 3D printing market.

Governments around the world are promoting the use of 3D printing in healthcare. This is expected to create favorable conditions for the growth of the dental 3D printing market. Growing popularity of digital dentistry - Digital dentistry is a rapidly growing field that uses digital technologies to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and management of dental conditions. 3D printing is a key technology in digital dentistry. It is used to create digital models of teeth and other dental structures. These models can be used to plan and execute dental procedures, as well as to create custom-made dental restorations.

Digital dentistry is a rapidly growing field that uses digital technologies to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and management of dental conditions. 3D printing is a key technology in digital dentistry. It is used to create digital models of teeth and other dental structures. These models can be used to plan and execute dental procedures, as well as to create custom-made dental restorations. Technological advancements - The dental 3D printing market is being driven by technological advancements in 3D printing. New 3D printing technologies are being developed that are faster, more accurate, and more affordable. These advancements are making 3D printing more accessible to dentists and patients.

The dental 3D printing market is being driven by technological advancements in 3D printing. New 3D printing technologies are being developed that are faster, more accurate, and more affordable. These advancements are making 3D printing more accessible to dentists and patients. Competition from traditional dental technologies - The dental 3D printing market is facing competition from traditional dental technologies, such as traditional casting and milling. However, 3D printing is expected to gain market share over traditional technologies due to its advantages, such as the ability to create customized dental restorations and the ability to produce complex dental structures.

The dental 3D printing market is facing competition from traditional dental technologies, such as traditional casting and milling. However, 3D printing is expected to gain market share over traditional technologies due to its advantages, such as the ability to create customized dental restorations and the ability to produce complex dental structures. Regulatory challenges - The dental 3D printing market is facing regulatory challenges. Some countries have not yet developed regulations for the use of 3D printing in dentistry. This could hinder the growth of the market in these countries.

Recent Developments in the Global Dental 3D Printing Market

In February 2023, Form labs announced the launch of its new Form 3B 3D printer, which is specifically designed for use in dental labs. The Form 3B features a new resin tank and print head that are optimized for dental applications, as well as a new software suite that includes a dental specific workflow.

In January 2023, 3Shape announced the launch of its new TRIOS 5 intraoral scanner, which includes a new 3D printing module that allows dentists to create custom-made dental restorations directly from the scanner.

In December 2022, Dentsply Sirona announced the launch of its new CEREC Prime scan intraoral scanner, which includes a new 3D printing module that allows dentists to create custom-made dental restorations directly from the scanner.

In November 2022, Straumann announced the launch of its new CARES 3D printing platform, which is a cloud-based platform that allows dentists to design and order custom-made dental restorations from a variety of materials.

The global dental 3D printing market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America is the largest market for dental 3D printing due to the early adoption of 3D printing technology in the region. The United States is the major contributor to the growth of the market in North America. The country has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a large number of dental clinics and laboratories. The increasing demand for customized dental solutions and the rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases are also driving the growth of the market in North America.

is the largest market for dental 3D printing due to the early adoption of 3D printing technology in the region. The United States is the major contributor to the growth of the market in North America. The country has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a large number of dental clinics and laboratories. The increasing demand for customized dental solutions and the rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases are also driving the growth of the market in North America. Europe is the second largest market for dental 3D printing. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the major contributors to the growth of the market in Europe. The region has a well-developed healthcare system and a large number of dental clinics and laboratories. The increasing demand for customized dental solutions and the rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases are also driving the growth of the market in Europe.

is the second largest market for dental 3D printing. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the major contributors to the growth of the market in Europe. The region has a well-developed healthcare system and a large number of dental clinics and laboratories. The increasing demand for customized dental solutions and the rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases are also driving the growth of the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for dental 3D printing during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about dental care. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The region has a large population and a growing middle class. The increasing demand for customized dental solutions and the rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases are also driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

is expected to be the fastest-growing market for dental 3D printing during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about dental care. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The region has a large population and a growing middle class. The increasing demand for customized dental solutions and the rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases are also driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The Rest of the World is expected to be a moderate-growth market for dental 3D printing during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Rest of the World is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about dental care. Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa are the major contributors to the growth of the market in the Rest of the World. The region has a large population and a growing middle class. The increasing demand for customized dental solutions and the rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases are also driving the growth of the market in the Rest of the World.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Segmentation

Application

Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and correction of irregularities of the teeth and jaws. 3D printing is used in orthodontics to create custom-made orthodontic appliances, such as braces and retainers.

is a branch of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and correction of irregularities of the teeth and jaws. 3D printing is used in orthodontics to create custom-made orthodontic appliances, such as braces and retainers. Prosthodontics is a branch of dentistry that deals with the replacement of missing teeth and other oral tissues. 3D printing is used in prosthodontics to create custom-made dental restorations, such as crowns, bridges, and dentures.

is a branch of dentistry that deals with the replacement of missing teeth and other oral tissues. 3D printing is used in prosthodontics to create custom-made dental restorations, such as crowns, bridges, and dentures. Implantology is a branch of dentistry that deals with the placement of dental implants. 3D printing is used in implantology to create custom-made surgical guides, which are used to place implants in the correct position.



Technology

Polyjet technology is a 3D printing technology that uses liquid photopolymers to create objects. It is a high-resolution technology that is used to create complex dental restorations.

is a 3D printing technology that uses liquid photopolymers to create objects. It is a high-resolution technology that is used to create complex dental restorations. Fused deposition modeling (FDM) is a 3D printing technology that uses a filament of material to create objects. It is a relatively low-cost technology that is used to create simple dental restorations.

is a 3D printing technology that uses a filament of material to create objects. It is a relatively low-cost technology that is used to create simple dental restorations. Selective laser sintering (SLS) is a 3D printing technology that uses a laser to sinter powder into objects. It is a high-performance technology that is used to create complex dental restorations.

is a 3D printing technology that uses a laser to sinter powder into objects. It is a high-performance technology that is used to create complex dental restorations. Vat photopolymerization is a 3D printing technology that uses a laser to cure liquid resin into objects. It is a high-resolution technology that is used to create complex dental restorations.

is a 3D printing technology that uses a laser to cure liquid resin into objects. It is a high-resolution technology that is used to create complex dental restorations. Others include a variety of other 3D printing technologies that are used in dentistry, such as stereolithography (SLA) and direct metal laser sintering (DMLS).



End Use

Dental clinics are the facilities where dental procedures are performed. 3D printing is used in dental clinics to create custom-made dental restorations, such as crowns, bridges, and dentures.

are the facilities where dental procedures are performed. 3D printing is used in dental clinics to create custom-made dental restorations, such as crowns, bridges, and dentures. Dental laboratories are the facilities where dental restorations are fabricated. 3D printing is used in dental laboratories to create custom-made dental restorations, such as crowns, bridges, and dentures.

are the facilities where dental restorations are fabricated. 3D printing is used in dental laboratories to create custom-made dental restorations, such as crowns, bridges, and dentures. Academic and research institutes are the facilities where dental research is conducted. 3D printing is used in academic and research institutes to create custom-made dental models and devices, as well as to conduct research on new dental materials and technologies.



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.13 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 7.22 Billion CAGR 30.1 % from 2023 to 2028 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Stratasys Ltd. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Renishaw (UK), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), Concept Laser (Germany), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Rapid Shape (Germany), Asiga (Australia), Roland DG (Japan), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), SprintRay (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US, 3Dresyns (Spain), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Dental Solutions Israel (Israel), TRUMPF (Germany), 3BFab (Turkey), and Keystone Industries (US). Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/dental-3d-printing-market-1260/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Dental 3D Printing Market Report are:

What is the size of the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key segments of the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key trends in the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key opportunities in the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key challenges in the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key players in the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the key players in the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key partnerships, collaborations, and agreements in the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key technologies and innovations in the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key regulatory developments in the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key investment opportunities in the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key challenges and risks in the global dental 3D printing market?



